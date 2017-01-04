SCA hoops coach Bob Fredericks reaches 700th win at same school

Scottsdale Christian Academy’s boys basketball team gave coach Bob Fredericks a belated Christmas gift.
The Eagles rolled past Phoenix Bourgade 87-40 on Tuesday night, then presented him a trophy for his 700th career victory. All of them were earned at SCA, starting 32 years ago.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak, the school’s longest since 1986.
RELATED: Arizona’s best high school boys basketball coaches – 8 leaders
“I’m not sure if that when I left (Mesa Mountain View) after having the privilege of assisting Dennis Pipes and then Gary Ernst, I would’ve imagined 32 years in the same coaching position,” Fredericks said. “It has been a blessing.
“Many good players have come through our school and I have had great assistant coaches. The staff I currently have is outstanding. Our family has been blessed to be part of a three decade distinctively Christian environment of education and athletics. I hope to finish strong. I feel indebted to many educators and coaches that showed me the way, especially Jesse Parker from Mountain View; Shirley Leyboldt, the matriarch of our school; and Dr. Roy Lowrie, former principal and pillar in Christian education in America. These folks and many others shaped the course of what has been a rewarding professional life.”
MORE: American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances
Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert
ALL-USA, Arts and Entertainment, basketball, Bob Fredericks, Environment, Gary Ernst, High school boys basketball, jesse parker, mountain view, Scottsdale Christian Academy, AZCentral, Basketball, Mesa High School (Mesa AZ), Parker High School (Parker AZ), ALL-USA, Gallery
Related News
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ