SCA hoops coach Bob Fredericks reaches 700th win at same school

Scottsdale Christian Academy’s boys basketball team gave coach Bob Fredericks a belated Christmas gift.

The Eagles rolled past Phoenix Bourgade 87-40 on Tuesday night, then presented him a trophy for his 700th career victory. All of them were earned at SCA, starting 32 years ago.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak, the school’s longest since 1986.

“I’m not sure if that when I left (Mesa Mountain View) after having the privilege of assisting Dennis Pipes and then Gary Ernst, I would’ve imagined 32 years in the same coaching position,” Fredericks said. “It has been a blessing.

“Many good players have come through our school and I have had great assistant coaches. The staff I currently have is outstanding. Our family has been blessed to be part of a three decade distinctively Christian environment of education and athletics. I hope to finish strong. I feel indebted to many educators and coaches that showed me the way, especially Jesse Parker from Mountain View; Shirley Leyboldt, the matriarch of our school; and Dr. Roy Lowrie, former principal and pillar in Christian education in America. These folks and many others shaped the course of what has been a rewarding professional life.”

