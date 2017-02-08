Schiltz scores 40 in huge L-C win | Girls Rdp

FREEDOM – Cassie Schiltz did what had to be done for Luxemburg-Casco’s girls basketball team to upend North Eastern Conference-leading Freedom on Tuesday.

The Spartans’ sophomore had a night to remember, scoring 40 points as her team edged the Irish 77-71 in an overtime thriller.

L-C improves to 12-3 in the North Eastern Conference (16-3 overall), while Freedom, ranked No. 7 in Division 3, falls down to 13-2 in the league (16-3 overall).

Lux-Casco…27 37 13 – 77

Freedom…38 26 7 – 71

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jorgensen 23, Tebon 2, Schiltz 40, Bukouricz 6, Dorner 6. 3-pt: Schiltz 7, Jorgensen 2. FT: 15-23. F: 18. Fouled out: Dorner.

FREEDOM – Garrett 18, Peters 5, M. Haase 30, T. Haase 3, Kempen 6, Witt 3, Evers 6. 3-pt: Garrett 4, Peters 2. FT: 15-23. F: 15.

Wrightstown 64, Oconto Falls 19

WRIGHTSTOWN – Alisha Murphy scored 14 points and Kailee Van Zeeland had 10, and Wrightstown cruised to the NEC home win.

The Division 3, fourth-ranked Tigers (17-2, 14-1) led by 32 points at halftime.

Oconto Falls…6 13 – 19

Wrightstown…38 26 – 64

OCONTO FALLS – Keuken 4, Kratz 2, Misco 2, Brauer 2, Shallow 3, Sadowski 2, Hubert 2, Allen 2. 3-pt: Shallow. FT: 2-7. F: 14.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 9, A. Diny 9, Riha 6, Murphy 14, Nennig 9, Van Zeeland 10, Glodowski 3, Wolske 8. 3-pt: Froehlke, Murphy. FT: 10-17. F: 13.

Denmark 71, Marinette 26

MARINETTE – The Vikings dominated the North Eastern Conference matchup.

Claire Sipple knocked down six 3-pointers and led Denmark (9-10, 8-7) in scoring with 18 points.

The Vikings were able to get 14 more points from Ashley Leiterman, while Jayden Laurent recorded seven rebounds and seven steals.

Denmark…45 26 – 71

Marinette…18 8 – 26

DENMARK – Derricks 3, Hansen 12, Laurent 4, Sipple 19, Halada 2, Leiterman 14, Wochenske 8, Chada 4, Groehler 5. 3-pt: Hansen 2, Sipple 6. FT: 9-12. F: 12.

MARINETTE – Bebo 4, Lambie 2, Kitzinger 1, Miller 11, Sims 2, Suhs 6. 3-pt: Bebo 1, Miller 1. FT: 6-9. F: 9.

Bay Port 51,

G.B. Southwest 40

SUAMICO – Maddie Re was a force for the Pirates, finishing with 19 points and 20 rebounds in the Fox River Classic Conference win. Meg Knutson added 17 points for Bay Port, which improved to 13-3 in the conference, 15-5 overall.

G.B. Southwest…15 25 – 40

Bay Port…25 26 – 51

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 8, Thomas 18, Seals 2, Lawler 1, Bouche 7, Moens 2, Litke 2. 3-pt: Thomas 4. FT: 14-22. F: 21.

BAY PORT – Re 19, Krause 7, Arbour 1, Knutson 17, Torzala 5, Draak 2. 3-pt: Knutson 1. FT: 18-3. F: 21.

Pulaski 51,

Notre Dame 46

GREEN BAY – Trailing by nine at the half, the Red Raiders came all the way back to stun the Tritons and get the road win.

Madi Winter led Pulaski (10-8, 8-6 FRCC) with 16 points while Emily Higgins scored 13.

Pulaski …13 38 – 51

Notre Dame…22 24 – 46

PULASKI – Winter 16, Higgins 13, Majewski 10, Splan 5, Steinbrecher 5, Brockman 2. 3-pt: Winter 2, Higgins 2, Majewski 1, Splan 2, Steinbrecher 1. FT: 14-19. F: 16.

NOTRE DAME – M Reitz 14, Laskowski 9, H Reitz 8, Milton 6, Gierzak 6, Opichka 3. 3-pt: Laskowski 1, Milton 2. FT: 7-9. F: 20.

G.B. Preble 77,

Sheb. South 41

SHEBOYGAN – Alysse Kott recorded 23 points, leading Preble to the FRCC road win.

Mariah Stahl totaled 14 points for the Hornets (4-16, 3-13), while Kendall Renard had 12 and Kristan Molling added 10 points. South fell to 1-17, 0-14.

G.B. Preble…38 39 – 77

Sheboygan South…21 20 – 41

G.B. PREBLE – Kott 23, Stahl 14, Renard 13, Molling 10, Luther 9, Beauchamp 3, Gersek 3, Brienen 2. 3-pointers: Kott 4, Luther1. FTs: 10-17. F: 17.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Banie 11, Pfile 10, Barrington 7, Bridges 5, Weimann, 4, Marver 2, Lopeztegui 2. 3-pointers: Banie 3. FTs: 12-21. F: 17.

Xavier 65,

G.B. East 40

APPLETON – East trailed by 25 points at halftime and dropped the Bay Conference game.

Ja’Staria Brantley had 20 points and Ariel Malvitz scored 11 for the Red Devils (2-16, 1-10).

G.B. East…12 28 – 40

Xavier…37 28 – 65

GREEN BAY EAST – Watzka 5, Brantley 20, Malvitz 11, McDonald 2, Durada 2. 3-pt: Watzka 1, Brantley 1, Malvitz 1. FT: 5-5. F: 22. Fouled out: Hohn.

XAVIER – Friemuth 2, Vande Hey 18, Schmitt 13, Seidler 4, C. Dombrowski 4, S. Dombrowski 7, Weycker 17. 3-pt: Vande Hey 1. FT: 6-19. F: 13.

West De Pere 79,

G.B. West 22

DE PERE – Brenna Evans scored 23 and made three 3’s as West De Pere remained unbeaten in the Bay.The Phantoms (17-1, 11-0) got another 16 points from Liz Edinger and 14 from Hannah Stefaniak.

G.B. West…9 13 – 22

West De Pere…44 35 – 79

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 11, King 6, Resulta 5. 3-pt: Koeller 1, Resulta 1. FT: 4-6. F: 9.

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 5, Kandravi 2, Appleton 9, Evans 23, Edinger 16, Denis 2, Raasch 4, Korbelova 2, Coppens 2, Stefaniak 14. 3-pt: Carriveau 1, Appleton 1, Evans 3, Edinger 1, Stefaniak 2. FT: 3-3. F: 9.

Seymour 46,

New London 42

NEW LONDON – Brooke Veldt scored 14 points in leading the Thunder to a big Bay win.

Hailey Oskey added 11 points for Seymour (15-5, 10-2). Leah Porath had 15 points for New London (11-8, 8-4).

Seymour…25 21 – 46

New London…19 23 – 42

SEYMOUR – Oskey 11, Bluma 2, Vandenlangenberg 7, Moehring 2, Krause 6, Veldt 14, Heinke 2. 3-pt: Oskey 2, Veldt 3. FT: 5-7. F: 12.

NEW LONDON – Christian 8, Halvorson 2, Besaw 4, Rohan 10, Winkler 3, Porath 15. 3-pt: Winkler 1, Porath 1. FT: 5-7. F: 16.

Menasha 44,

Shawano 39

MENASHA – Defense and rebounding helped the Bluejays pick up their third win of the year in the Bay Conference matchup.

Alexa Yost hit three 3’s and scored 13 points to lead Menasha (3-16, 3-9).

Shawano…14 25 – 39

Menasha…19 25 – 44

SHAWANO – Klemens 3, Buschman 7, DePerry 8, Hansen 1, Young 8, Habeckl 12. 3-pt: Klemens 1, Buschman 1, Young 2, Habeck 1. FT: 12-22. F: 14.

MENASHA – Roesler 7, Anderson 4, Stewart 3, Yost 13, Bates 2, Perez 2, Wussow 2, Hoekstra 11. 3-pt: Yost 3. FT: 7-13. F: 17.

NEW Lutheran 72, Sevastopol 36

GREEN BAY – The Blazers drilled 10 3-pointers to double-up their opponent in the Packerland Conference matchup.

Morgan Meerstein made three of those 3’s to finish with 17 points for N.E.W. (10-8, 7-4). The Blazers got 11 different girls to score in the game.

Sevastopol…14 22 – 36

N.E.W. Lutheran…41 31 – 72

SEVASTOPOL – Wagner 8, Roalkvan 14, Tebo 6, Jorns 2, LeClair 6. 3-pt: Wagner 2, Roalkvan 1, Tebo 1. FT: 2-4. F: 8.

N.E.W. LUTHERAN – Natzke 4, Meerstien 17, Wendt 7, Wenger 10, Steffke 6, Nelson 4, Czaja 3, Puyleart 7, King 4, Pettyjohn 3, Perino 7. 3-pt: Meerstein 3, Wendt 1, Wenger 2, Stefke 2, Czaja 1, Pettyjohn 1. FT: 8-12. F: 5.

Gibraltar 59,

Coleman 31

COLEMAN – Payton pluff scored 22 points in leading the Vikings to a non-conference road victory. Sheridan Ash added 14 points and Riley Haleen had 10 for Gibraltar (12-7), which jumped out to an 18-point lead by halftime.

Gibraltar…32 27 – 59

Coleman…14 17 – 31

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 9, Ri. Haleen 10, Ash 14, Ra. Haleen 4, Pluff 22. 3-pt: Pluff 2. FT: 7-11. F: 19.

COLEMAN – Yoap 2, Klimek 1, Meissner 23, Manning 5. FT: 13-19. F: 10.

Oconto 58, Gillett 45

GILLETT – Becky Berth scored 11 points, leading the Blue Devils in the non-conference matchup. Oconto (11-8) got 10 points from both Alyson Nerenhausen and Jaysa Young as well.

Oconto…31 27 – 58

Gillett…26 19 – 45

OCONTO – Jicha 8, L Nerenhausen 3, Koch 2, Hornblad 5, A Nerenhausen 10, Berth 11, Allen 9, Young 10. 3-pt: Hornblad 1, Allen 1, Young 2. FT: 12-19. F: 17.

GILETT – Young 7, Sorlie 6, Yonker, 9, Balthazor 8, Pecha 11, Loeberger 4. 3-pt: Young 1, Yonker 2, Balthazor 2. FT: 10-16. F: 17.

Rosholt 60, Menominee Ind. 53

KESHENA – The Eagles held a haltime lead, but could not hold on in the CWC-10 contest.

Seniseah Wayka scored 13 points, while Kendra Webster registered 12 and Alyssa Corn chipped in nine points for Menominee Indian (7-12, 5-10).

Rosholt…25 35 – 60

Menominee Indian…33 20 – 53

ROSHOLT – Andreae 19, Studzinski 12, Salter 12, Krogwall 10, Richter 4, Gibbs 3. 3-pt: Krogwall 1. FT: 23-30. F: 13.

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Wayka 13, Webster 12, Corn 9, Chevalier 6, Munson 6, Waupoose 4, Lyons 3. 3-pt: Webster 2, Wayka 1, Lyons 1. FT: 13-23. F: 20.

Late Monday

Florence 43, STAA 33

FLORENCE – The Cavaliers could not keep pace in the second half, falling short of victory.

Millie Benson led STAA, scoring 20 of the team’s 33 points.

STAA…13 20 – 33

Florence…14 29 – 43

STAA – H. Beranek 2, Kallestad 6, Benson 20, G. Beranek 5. 3-pt: None. FT: 9-21. F: 13.

FLORENCE – Winney 9, Vassar 6, Springer 16, Larson 2, Selden 8, Steber 2. 3-pt: Springer 1. FT: 10-12. F: 16.

