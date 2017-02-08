Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Schiltz scores 40 in huge L-C win | Girls Rdp

FREEDOM – Cassie Schiltz did what had to be done for Luxemburg-Casco’s girls basketball team to upend North Eastern Conference-leading Freedom on Tuesday.

The Spartans’ sophomore had a night to remember, scoring 40 points as her team edged the Irish 77-71 in an overtime thriller.

L-C improves to 12-3 in the North Eastern Conference (16-3 overall), while Freedom, ranked No. 7 in Division 3, falls down to 13-2 in the league (16-3 overall).

Lux-Casco27 37 13 – 77

Freedom38 26 7 – 71

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jorgensen 23, Tebon 2, Schiltz 40, Bukouricz 6, Dorner 6. 3-pt: Schiltz 7, Jorgensen 2. FT: 15-23. F: 18. Fouled out: Dorner.

FREEDOM – Garrett 18, Peters 5, M. Haase 30, T. Haase 3, Kempen 6, Witt 3, Evers 6. 3-pt: Garrett 4, Peters 2. FT: 15-23. F: 15.

Wrightstown 64, Oconto Falls 19

WRIGHTSTOWN – Alisha Murphy scored 14 points and Kailee Van Zeeland had 10, and Wrightstown cruised to the NEC home win.

The Division 3, fourth-ranked Tigers (17-2, 14-1) led by 32 points at halftime.

Oconto Falls6 13 – 19

Wrightstown38 26 – 64

OCONTO FALLS – Keuken 4, Kratz 2, Misco 2, Brauer 2, Shallow 3, Sadowski 2, Hubert 2, Allen 2. 3-pt: Shallow. FT: 2-7. F: 14.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 9, A. Diny 9, Riha 6, Murphy 14, Nennig 9, Van Zeeland 10, Glodowski 3, Wolske 8. 3-pt: Froehlke, Murphy. FT: 10-17. F: 13.

Denmark 71, Marinette 26

MARINETTE – The Vikings dominated the North Eastern Conference matchup.

Claire Sipple knocked down six 3-pointers and led Denmark (9-10, 8-7) in scoring with 18 points.

The Vikings were able to get 14 more points from Ashley Leiterman, while Jayden Laurent recorded seven rebounds and seven steals.

Denmark45 26 – 71

Marinette18 8 – 26

DENMARK – Derricks 3, Hansen 12, Laurent 4, Sipple 19, Halada 2, Leiterman 14, Wochenske 8, Chada 4, Groehler 5. 3-pt: Hansen 2, Sipple 6. FT: 9-12. F: 12.

MARINETTE – Bebo 4, Lambie 2, Kitzinger 1, Miller 11, Sims 2, Suhs 6. 3-pt: Bebo 1, Miller 1. FT: 6-9. F: 9.

Bay Port 51,

G.B. Southwest 40

SUAMICO – Maddie Re was a force for the Pirates, finishing with 19 points and 20 rebounds in the Fox River Classic Conference win. Meg Knutson added 17 points for Bay Port, which improved to 13-3 in the conference, 15-5 overall.

G.B. Southwest15 25 – 40

Bay Port25 26 – 51

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 8, Thomas 18, Seals 2, Lawler 1, Bouche 7, Moens 2, Litke 2. 3-pt: Thomas 4. FT: 14-22. F: 21.

BAY PORT – Re 19, Krause 7, Arbour 1, Knutson 17, Torzala 5, Draak 2. 3-pt: Knutson 1. FT: 18-3. F: 21.

Pulaski 51,

Notre Dame 46

GREEN BAY – Trailing by nine at the half, the Red Raiders came all the way back to stun the Tritons and get the road win.

Madi Winter led Pulaski (10-8, 8-6 FRCC) with 16 points while Emily Higgins scored 13.

Pulaski 13 38 – 51

Notre Dame22 24 – 46

PULASKI – Winter 16, Higgins 13, Majewski 10, Splan 5, Steinbrecher 5, Brockman 2. 3-pt: Winter 2, Higgins 2, Majewski 1, Splan 2, Steinbrecher 1. FT: 14-19. F: 16.

NOTRE DAME – M Reitz 14, Laskowski 9, H Reitz 8, Milton 6, Gierzak 6, Opichka 3. 3-pt: Laskowski 1, Milton 2. FT: 7-9. F: 20.

G.B. Preble 77,

Sheb. South 41

SHEBOYGAN – Alysse Kott recorded 23 points, leading Preble to the FRCC road win.

Mariah Stahl totaled 14 points for the Hornets (4-16, 3-13), while Kendall Renard had 12 and Kristan Molling added 10 points. South fell to 1-17, 0-14.

G.B. Preble38 39 – 77

Sheboygan South21 20 – 41

G.B. PREBLE – Kott 23, Stahl 14, Renard 13, Molling 10, Luther 9, Beauchamp 3, Gersek 3, Brienen 2. 3-pointers: Kott 4, Luther1. FTs: 10-17. F: 17.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Banie 11, Pfile 10, Barrington 7, Bridges 5, Weimann, 4, Marver 2, Lopeztegui 2. 3-pointers: Banie 3. FTs: 12-21. F: 17.

Xavier 65,

G.B. East 40

APPLETON – East trailed by 25 points at halftime and dropped the Bay Conference game.

Ja’Staria Brantley had 20 points and Ariel Malvitz scored 11 for the Red Devils (2-16, 1-10).

G.B. East12 28 – 40

Xavier37 28 – 65

GREEN BAY EAST – Watzka 5, Brantley 20, Malvitz 11, McDonald 2, Durada 2. 3-pt: Watzka 1, Brantley 1, Malvitz 1. FT: 5-5. F: 22. Fouled out: Hohn.

XAVIER – Friemuth 2, Vande Hey 18, Schmitt 13, Seidler 4, C. Dombrowski 4, S. Dombrowski 7, Weycker 17. 3-pt: Vande Hey 1. FT: 6-19. F: 13.

West De Pere 79,

G.B. West 22

DE PERE – Brenna Evans scored 23 and made three 3’s as West De Pere remained unbeaten in the Bay.The Phantoms (17-1, 11-0) got another 16 points from Liz Edinger and 14 from Hannah Stefaniak.

G.B. West9 13 – 22

West De Pere44 35 – 79

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 11, King 6, Resulta 5. 3-pt: Koeller 1, Resulta 1. FT: 4-6. F: 9.

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 5, Kandravi 2, Appleton 9, Evans 23, Edinger 16, Denis 2, Raasch 4, Korbelova 2, Coppens 2, Stefaniak 14. 3-pt: Carriveau 1, Appleton 1, Evans 3, Edinger 1, Stefaniak 2. FT: 3-3. F: 9.

Seymour 46,

New London 42

NEW LONDON – Brooke Veldt scored 14 points in leading the Thunder to a big Bay win.

Hailey Oskey added 11 points for Seymour (15-5, 10-2). Leah Porath had 15 points for New London (11-8, 8-4).

Seymour25 21 – 46

New London19 23 – 42

SEYMOUR – Oskey 11, Bluma 2, Vandenlangenberg 7, Moehring 2, Krause 6, Veldt 14, Heinke 2. 3-pt: Oskey 2, Veldt 3. FT: 5-7. F: 12.

NEW LONDON – Christian 8, Halvorson 2, Besaw 4, Rohan 10, Winkler 3, Porath 15. 3-pt: Winkler 1, Porath 1. FT: 5-7. F: 16.

Menasha 44,

Shawano 39

MENASHA – Defense and rebounding helped the Bluejays pick up their third win of the year in the Bay Conference matchup.

Alexa Yost hit three 3’s and scored 13 points to lead Menasha (3-16, 3-9).

Shawano14 25 – 39

Menasha19 25 – 44

SHAWANO – Klemens 3, Buschman 7, DePerry 8, Hansen 1, Young 8, Habeckl 12. 3-pt: Klemens 1, Buschman 1, Young 2, Habeck 1. FT: 12-22. F: 14.

MENASHA – Roesler 7, Anderson 4, Stewart 3, Yost 13, Bates 2, Perez 2, Wussow 2, Hoekstra 11. 3-pt: Yost 3. FT: 7-13. F: 17.

NEW Lutheran 72, Sevastopol 36

GREEN BAY – The Blazers drilled 10 3-pointers to double-up their opponent in the Packerland Conference matchup.

Morgan Meerstein made three of those 3’s to finish with 17 points for N.E.W. (10-8, 7-4). The Blazers got 11 different girls to score in the game.

Sevastopol14 22 – 36

N.E.W. Lutheran41 31 – 72

SEVASTOPOL – Wagner 8, Roalkvan 14, Tebo 6, Jorns 2, LeClair 6. 3-pt: Wagner 2, Roalkvan 1, Tebo 1. FT: 2-4. F: 8.

N.E.W. LUTHERAN – Natzke 4, Meerstien 17, Wendt 7, Wenger 10, Steffke 6, Nelson 4, Czaja 3, Puyleart 7, King 4, Pettyjohn 3, Perino 7. 3-pt: Meerstein 3, Wendt 1, Wenger 2, Stefke 2, Czaja 1, Pettyjohn 1. FT: 8-12. F: 5.

Gibraltar 59,

Coleman 31

COLEMAN – Payton pluff scored 22 points in leading the Vikings to a non-conference road victory. Sheridan Ash added 14 points and Riley Haleen had 10 for Gibraltar (12-7), which jumped out to an 18-point lead by halftime.

Gibraltar32 27 – 59

Coleman14 17 – 31

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 9, Ri. Haleen 10, Ash 14, Ra. Haleen 4, Pluff 22. 3-pt: Pluff 2. FT: 7-11. F: 19.

COLEMAN – Yoap 2, Klimek 1, Meissner 23, Manning 5. FT: 13-19. F: 10.

Oconto 58, Gillett 45

GILLETT – Becky Berth scored 11 points, leading the Blue Devils in the non-conference matchup. Oconto (11-8) got 10 points from both Alyson Nerenhausen and Jaysa Young as well.

Oconto31 27 – 58

Gillett26 19 – 45

OCONTO – Jicha 8, L Nerenhausen 3, Koch 2, Hornblad 5, A Nerenhausen 10, Berth 11, Allen 9, Young 10. 3-pt: Hornblad 1, Allen 1, Young 2. FT: 12-19. F: 17.

GILETT – Young 7, Sorlie 6, Yonker, 9, Balthazor 8, Pecha 11, Loeberger 4. 3-pt: Young 1, Yonker 2, Balthazor 2. FT: 10-16. F: 17.

Rosholt 60, Menominee Ind. 53

KESHENA – The Eagles held a haltime lead, but could not hold on in the CWC-10 contest.

Seniseah Wayka scored 13 points, while Kendra Webster registered 12 and Alyssa Corn chipped in nine points for Menominee Indian (7-12, 5-10).

Rosholt25 35 – 60

Menominee Indian33 20 – 53

ROSHOLT – Andreae 19, Studzinski 12, Salter 12, Krogwall 10, Richter 4, Gibbs 3. 3-pt: Krogwall 1. FT: 23-30. F: 13.

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Wayka 13, Webster 12, Corn 9, Chevalier 6, Munson 6, Waupoose 4, Lyons 3. 3-pt: Webster 2, Wayka 1, Lyons 1. FT: 13-23. F: 20.

Late Monday

Florence 43, STAA 33

FLORENCE – The Cavaliers could not keep pace in the second half, falling short of victory.

Millie Benson led STAA, scoring 20 of the team’s 33 points.

STAA13 20 – 33

Florence14 29 – 43

STAA – H. Beranek 2, Kallestad 6, Benson 20, G. Beranek 5. 3-pt: None. FT: 9-21. F: 13.

FLORENCE – Winney 9, Vassar 6, Springer 16, Larson 2, Selden 8, Steber 2. 3-pt: Springer 1. FT: 10-12. F: 16.

NEW Lutheran 72, Sevastopol 36

GREEN BAY – The Blazers drilled 10 3-pointers to double-up their opponent in the Packerland Conference matchup.

Morgan Meerstein made three of those 3’s to finish with 17 points for N.E.W. (10-8, 7-4). The Pioneers (1-14, 0-11) were led by Amber Roalkvan with 14 points.

Sevastopol14 22 – 36

NEW Lutheran41 31 – 72

SEVASTOPOL – Wagner 8, Roalkvan 14, Tebo 6, Jorns 2, LeClair 6. 3-pt: Wagner 2, Roalkvan 1, Tebo 1. FT: 2-4. F: 8.

NEW LUTHERAN – Natzke 4, Meerstien 17, Wendt 7, Wenger 10, Steffke 6, Nelson 4, Czaja 3, Puyleart 7, King 4, Pettyjohn 3, Perino 7. 3-pt: Meerstein 3, Wendt 1, Wenger 2, Stefke 2, Czaja 1, Pettyjohn 1. FT: 8-12. F: 5.

Freedom’s Morgan Witt is surrounded by Luxemburg-Casco’s Carli Kollross, left, and Jenna Jorgensen during a girls basketball game at Freedom on Tuesday.

Freedom’s Morgan Witt is surrounded by Luxemburg-Casco’s Carli Kollross, left, and Jenna Jorgensen during a girls basketball game at Freedom on Tuesday.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News