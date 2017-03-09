Schlenker of Cocoa Beach wins Athlete of the Week vote

Congratulations to Cocoa Beach baseball player Austin Schlenker, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 27-March 5.

Lambert played a vital role in Melbourne’s 10-3 win over Eau Gallie on Friday. She led the team with three hits to help earn Melbourne it’s third win of the season.

Schlenker collected 55.24 percent of the 7,245 votes collected for five athletes represented.

Second place was Eau Gallie tennis player Fox Arcand (38.14 percent), followed by Matt Cates of Palm Bay wrestling (4.22 percent), Dejuon Small of Florida Prep basketball and Caitlyn Meyer of Bayside softball.

