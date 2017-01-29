Scholar-athletes Jose Cortes, Sophia Honahni receive scholarships at Fall High School All-American Awards

Tuba City volleyball player Sophia Honahni plans to complete a college degree in environmental science in Kansas and return to the reservation to help the elders become educated on what they’re consuming.

“They live near coal mines, uranium sites, just a lot of sites that have been abandoned,” she said. “The minerals have seeped down to the earth. They’ve gone to water sources that our elders and livestock drink and this contaminates them. It risks their lives. I want to translate and inform them.”

Phoenix Carl Hayden cross country runner Jose Cortes, whose parents immigrated from Mexico 20 years ago, wants to acquire a degree in business administration from Arizona State and help his people.

“There’s some bad stuff going on in the country and there’s a lot of people that need to be represented,” he said. “I want to represent them.”

On Saturday, they were given a good start to their goals at Gilbert American Leadership Academy’s banquet hall, where they each received a $1,500 scholarship to go to their college education.

That closed the 22nd Fall High School All-American Awards ceremony that was co-emceed by former Eagar Round Valley football coach Tot Workman and his son, Ty. The event was sponsored by The Dairy Council of Arizona, the Arizona Coaches Association and American Leadership Academy.

Honahni and Cortes were among 21 senior scholar-athletes honored not only for their outstanding fall sports seasons, but mostly for what they’ve done outside of sports, their volunteer work in the community and their efforts in the classroom.

The 12 football players had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.8. The five girls volleyball players had a combined 3.9 GPA. The three boys cross country runners had a combined 4.0 GPA. And the lone girl cross country runner, Rio Rico senior Allie Schadler, who has signed with Washington, has a 4.5 GPA.

Longtime Chandler badminton coach Lois Emshoff and Keams Canyon Hopi boys cross-country coach Rick Baker were both awarded Paved The Way plaques, given to coaches who inspired progress in Arizona high school sports over the length of their careers. Baker’s boys team extended Hopi’s national high school record for state championships in a row with its 27th in the fall.

The event ended with emotional speeches from Honahni and Cortes.

Honahni broke down when she received her scholarship, as she was being prodded by Workman to say some words in Hopi. She is part Hopi and part Navajo, growing up on the border of the two reservations in northern Arizona.

She said that she will go to Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan., her first two years of college, and then finish her degree at the University of Kansas.

Cortes credited his family. His parents don’t speak English. He started his speech in Spanish, before speaking in English.

“This goes to my parents,” he told the gathering. “This is going to be for our future, my future and for a better life, for our family.”

Cortes said he was inspired by his father, who had to work in the fields and sell items when he was in high school.

“He has nine siblings and he lived in poverty,” Cortes said. “He lived a life where he couldn’t be successful. When he came to the United States, he made a promise to his future wife, my mother, ‘Our kids are going to be twice as better than we were, and they’re going to have the childhood that we never had.’

“I’m still shocked that I was even nominated to be in front of all of you people. There are thousands of athletes that deserve to be able to get recognized. I’m very blessed to be standing here.”

Here is a list of the Fall Sports All-Americans:

Football

Dallin Edwards, American Leadership

Jacob Hartmann, Scottsdale Christian

Sullivan Udall, Round Valley

Chandler Way, American Leadership

Dallin Tenney, Show Low

Connor Pacheco, Bagdad

Rhett Ricedorff, Show Low

Cameron Rua-Smith, Gilbert Perry

Caleb Medina, Chandler

Donovan Hanna, American Leadership

Jermiah Boyd, American Leadership

Maxwell Mielke, Florence

Girls cross country

Allie Schadler, Rio Rico

Boys cross country

Luke Mason, Phoenix Brophy Prep

Jose Cortes, Carl Hayden

Hociel Landa, Brophy

Girls volleyball

Ashlyn Trejo, St. David

Sophia Honahni, Tuba City

Ashlyn Goodman, St. David

Emma Cisneros-Luebke, Phoenix Xavier Prep

Megan Timmer, Chandler Valley Christian

