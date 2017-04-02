Scholz nets three goals in Kimberly victory

KIMBERLY – Mackenzie Scholz recorded the hat trick and added an assist in leading the Kimberly girls’ soccer team to a 7-1 nonconference victory over West De Pere on Saturday.

Scholz scored three goals and Elsi Twombly added two others for the Papermakers. Courtney Rammer and Dani Nett also had single scores for Kimberly, which outshot the Phantoms 30-5.

Kimberly goals: Mackenzie Scholz 3, Elsi Twombly 2, Courtney Rammer, Dani Nett. Assists: Kayla Wirth 2, Rachel Sanderfoot, Dani Nett, Lexi Huntington, Mackenzie Scholz. Shots: Kimberly 30, West De Pere 5. Saves: Brittney Neubert K 1, Lauren Jacobs 1, WDP 13.

BASEBALL

Hortonville 4, Hartford 2

At Hartford, Jason Jennerjohn got the win and Connor Roesler and Colton Glocke each had two hits to lead the Polar Bears (2-0) to the win on the road.

Jennerjohn got the start and threw four innings, striking out three and allowing two hits. One of Roesler’s hits was a triple.

Hortonville … …021 100 0 — 4 7 2 Hartford … …xxx 2xx 0 — 2 6 0

WP: Jason Jennerjohn (4IP, 2H, 3K). LP: Zach Lutz. Leading hitters: Connor Roesler HORT 2×3, 3B; Colton Glocke HORT 2×3.

Seymour 4, Pulaski 3

At Seymour, Trevor Cornell had two hits including a double and drove in two runs to lead the Thunder to the win over the Red Raiders.

Justin Krull pitched the final two innings, allowing one walk and striking out two to get the win.

Pulaski … …000 300 0 — 3 6 6 Seymour … …000 301 x — 4 6 2

WP: Justin Krull. LP: Agamite. Leading hitters: N Kozlowski P 2×4, 2B; C Agamite P 2 RBI; Trevor Cornell S 2×2, 2B, 2 RBI.

SOFTBALL

Manawa 9, Gillett 1

At Gillette, Morgyn Zielke allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 11 to lead the Wolves to the win over the Tigers on Friday.