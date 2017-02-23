School district to reconsider decision ending a Delaware boys basketball team's season

Red Clay Consolidated School District will review a decision by the A.I. du Pont High School principal to ban the boys basketball team from participating in the upcoming DIAA Boys Basketball Tournament.

The district’s decision was announced following a rally at the Greenville school by parents, students and supporters opposed to principal’s decision to end the team’s season. Principal Kevin Palladinetti made the decision on Tuesday, based on an incident after the team’s 58-46 loss at Delaware Military Academy last Thursday.

A.I. du Pont boys basketball coach Tom Tabb (center) arrives to talk with parents, govt. officials #delhs pic.twitter.com/2PDwMDmdvK — Brad Myers (@BradMyersTNJ) February 23, 2017

“We are going to forego any remaining basketball games, including the playoffs,” Palladinetti has said.

But after a group of about 20 gathered outside the school, and eventually ushered into the building to meet with Palladinetti and coach Tom Tabb, the district announced it would investigate the incident and review/reconsider the decision to cancel the season.

Jen Field, a mother of one of the players and an organizer of the protest, told The News Journal that they had planned on delivering grievances to Palladinetti.

“We feel like he didn’t follow the student code of conduct for the [Red Clay Consolidated School District]. We feel that his decision to cancel the season should be reversed,” Field said.

District officials were also in attendance Thursday morning.

School was not in session on Friday or Monday, so Tuesday was the first opportunity Palladinetti had to talk with the team. He gathered the players, head coach Tom Tabb and his staff, athletic director Mark Alley and other school administrators for a morning meeting.