School should encourage learning outside the classroom

After recently writing an editorial about the “participhobia” epidemic, the fear of participating within the school, in the last edition, I have taken my ideas into further consideration. I realized that in order to avoid being a total hypocrite, I think it is necessary to formulate some kind of cure rather than just sitting back and complaining.

With that being said, what if the problem is not simply the students, but is the system as a whole?

As students we spend thirteen years of our lives within school walls for nine months at a time, surrounded by the same faces and same white walls and white floors, regardless of the different buildings.

Throughout those years, we are taught basic math, how to read, different languages, and the history, not only of our nation, but others as well. We learn how to communicate, we discover personal interests, and we problem solve, critically think, and shape our own opinions.

We learn more and tend to appreciate learning much more as time goes on. However, as those years go by, the tremendous emphasis on grades slowly but surely increases.

I am by no means belittling the education system, because I am not ignorant enough to even pretend that education is not drastically important, hand-in-hand with our intellectual development, but I believe there is a difference between genuinely learning a subject and memorizing facts to pass a test only to forget it those facts the very next day.

Yes, there has to be a means of evaluation in order to see how well a student understands the material and yes, there needs to be a way to differentiate the stronger students from the weaker, especially in preparation for the work force or secondary education. But, no, students should not have to spend so much time stressing and worrying about getting that A vs. truly learning what they are being taught.

GPA should not be the focus. Class rank should not be the focus. Our report cards should not be the factor that determines our intelligence and work ethic.

What is the purpose of a thirteen-year long process if students are not getting the most out of it? Why should the things listed above be the points of students’ focus and where is the emphasis on strong character versus strong scores on a math test? Isn’t school supposed to prepare us for the “real world”?

Breaking news, the real world does not revolve around a grading system; the real world consists of forming relationships with people, communicating, and using what you actually learned in all those years of schooling to problem solve, find a job, and build a future.

So now let’s talk about the proposed solution.

Call me crazy but I like to imagine a world in which it is okay to miss school here and there to go on educational trips to see and experience things that aren’t able to be learned in a building where we cannot even see outside, let alone experience what is happening out there.

I do not mean random vacations, but rather go out of state to different museums or monuments, or even out of the country to experience the cultures in which we discuss. Application and visualization could go a long way.

Imagine schools being able to offer volunteer programs, where once a week you could spend time volunteering at a homeless shelter, or a hospital, or a daycare. What if you could put your homework away for a night and work with a group of students to develop a fundraiser for a charity? What if participating and getting active was promoted and experience itself was a grade?

And if that is too unrealistic to imagine, let’s narrow the solution down to simply putting more of a focus on learning through experience. Students should be able to job shadow and go on more field trips, without worrying about the class work they will have to make up later. It should be common reality for any given student rather than a privileged activity for students who choose to get involved.

Here and there, we come across teachers who take time every once in a while, or even every day, to talk about current events or life lessons, which can be very significant especially to struggling teenagers. Now think about how valuable this information will be at one point in the near future.

Basically, learning through experience and developing as human beings is just as important as becoming scholars of the many subjects we are expected to learn. What we need to take into account when diagnosing “participhobia” is the idea that students, because of expectations, are far too focused on getting that 4.0 rather than getting that grade A personality.

Having better means of reaching that goal could ultimately dissipate the “disease” among the student body and truly bring us together as people as we experience new things and meet different people, together.