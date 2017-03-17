Schwehr, Gruber lead all-state selections

Four boys’ hockey players from the Badgerland Conference have earned a spot on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state first team.

Senior forwards Hunter Schwehr of the Fox Cities Stars and Matthew Gruber of Appleton United made the first team, along with Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha junior forward Alec Elkin and Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha senior defenseman Travis Treml.

Schwehr finished the regular season with 40 goals and 32 assists for 72 points, while Gruber had 28 goals and 33 assists in the regular season for 61 points. Elkin had 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points and Treml had six goals and 15 assists for 21 points.

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha senior defenseman Jack Kraus and Fox Cities Stars junior defenseman Jonathan Kwasny both made honorable mention.

Schwehr and Gruber were also finalists for the WHCA player of the year award, which was won by Ian Malcolmson of Waukesha.

Other player of the year finalists were Tyler Husnick of Antigo, Jordan Steinmetz of Chippewa Falls, Dawson Schwengler of Eau Claire Memorial, Chase Blackmun of Hudson and Sam Dunn of Sun Prairie.

Brooks Lockwood of Hudson was the coach of the year.

WHCA ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

Forwards: Hunter Schwehr, Fox Cities; Matthew Gruber, Appleton United; Nick Epperson, University School; Tyler Husnick, Antigo; Jordan Steinmetz, Chippewa Falls; Ian Malcolmson, Waukesha; Nick Techel, Wausau West; Alec Elkin, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha; Josh Bohlin, Wausau West; Jack Gorniak, West Salem; Aaron Grounds, Hudson; Cole Caufield, Stevens Point.

Defensemen: Chase Blackmun, Hudson; Dawson Schwengler, Eau Claire Memorial; Kellen Tharaldson, Wausau West; Braden LaPorte, Superior; Elijah Tormala, Arrowhead; Travis Treml, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha; Dylan Cox, Arrowhead; Jaden Motquin, Notre Dame.

Goalies: Ben Bartletti, Antigo; Sam Dunn, Sun Prairie; Anthony Howard, Hudson; Trevor Hudecek, Eau Claire Memorial.