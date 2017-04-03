Schwehr leads All-Area Boys Hockey Team

Fox Cities Stars forward Hunter Schwehr leads the All-Area Boys Hockey Team. Other first-team members are Matthew Gruber of Appleton United, Travis Treml, Alec Elkin and Jack Kraus of Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha and Max Gutjahr of the Fox Cities Stars.
Latest News
2d
2d
2d
Wisconsin High School Sports Awards reveals winter nominees
The May 12 event will honor the state’s standout prep athletes.
2d
3d
4d
Appleton North's Levy named AP 1st team
The Associated Press all-state teams were announced Thursday night.