Score four: Wooster's Ian Timmins wins fourth state title

Going for four state wrestling titles automatically increases the drama.

Wooster’s Ian Timmins added a little extra.

It came with a lot of pain, but Timmins persevered, beating Daniel Rodriguez, 4-2 in overtime at 126 pounds, for his fourth Nevada state wrestling championship Saturday at Spanish Springs.

Timmins won this one on one leg. He tore the ACL in his right knee two weeks ago and wrestled with a big black brace on his right knee at the Northern Region tournament last week and then through state on Friday and Saturday.

The capacity crowd roared as Timmins tied the match at 2-2 in the second period. Then, when Timmins got a takedown in the extra period to get two more points and the win, the gym exploded with appreciation.

He became the 11th wrestler in Nevada history to win four state titles.

Timmins, a senior at Wooster who will wrestle for Navy in the fall, will have surgery on his knee in two weeks. He injured it at a tournament in California two weeks ago.

Green Valley won its sixth straight 4A team title Saturday with 152 points. Spanish Springs finished second with 125, Las Vegas was third with 84.5, Reno took fourth with 81.5, and Carson was fifth with 77.

Timmins said he just did what needed to be done.

“This was a lot harder, coming through the adversity,” Timmins said, when asked how it compared to his other state titles. “This was a good judge of what I’m going to be doing in the future. I wanted that fourth title; I wasn’t going to let anything stop me.”

Timmin could barely stand after the match, although he was walking around later.

Wooster coach Joe Brooks said Saturday was all about Timmins’ heart.

“In those situations, where it’s close like that, there’s no one else I would take over Ian Timmins,” Brooks said. “It’s his willingness to win and his ability to push his body further than his mind.”

The Northern 4A produced seven champions in addition to Timmins. Carson’s Brandon Basa won at 113 pounds; Jacob Ruiz from Spanish Springs won at 120; Israel Casarez, from Reed won at 152; Cole Drescher from Spanish Springs won at 160; Andrew Berreyesa from Reno won at 170; Joe Miller from McQueen won at 195; and Sheldon Miller from Carson won at 285.

For Berreyesa, it was almost a year of waiting to avenge his loss to Joe Mazzara from Bishop Gorman. Mazzara took a controversial win in the state finals last year in their matchup. On Saturday, Berreyesa jumped all over Mazzara, winning 20-4.

It is his second state title. He won at 160 as a sophomore.

“Last year, craziest match of the tournament. It was like 30 minutes long probably, because there was so many controversial calls,” Berreyesa said. “In my opinion, I got hosed. It was a disaster, timing error, scoring errors, it was all sorts of a mess.”

He was determined to not let timing or officiating be a hindrance again.

“I’ve had dreams of re-wrestling that match and winning it. I’ve felt it for so long,” he said.

He spent the past year competing in several high-profile national tournaments, but had not gone against Mazzara in any of those.

Thanks to those national tournaments, though, his confidence was high going into state.

“I knew going into this, I was a totally different wrestler,” Berreyesa said.

Berreyesa, who will wrestle for Cornell in the fall, has a busy schedule ahead. He will head to the Olympic Training Facility in Colorado next week, then will will compete in Austria in a Greco-Roman tournament.

But Saturday evening he was all smiles after getting his revenge.

“I’m excited to see my name go up on the wall in the Reno gym and in the Reno wrestling room,” he said.

Casarez, a senior at Reed, beat Joe McKay from Spanish Springs, 21-9, for his second state title. He said his mindset during a match is just to keep fighting.

“It doesn’t really hit me until after I get my hand raised, that I won,” Casarez said.

He planned to celebrate with a pizza Saturday night, smiling and saying he does not have to worry about making weight for a while.

Drescher, a senior at Spanish Springs, started wrestling as a youth with fellow state champions Basa, Timmins and Ruiz for the Mustangs wrestling club and coach Eron Hurley.

He beat Giullian Nakamatsu from Green Valley by decision, 5-0, for the state title.

Drescher hopes to continue wrestling in college, although he has not decided on where yet.

Sheldon Miller beat Arath Rangel, from Centennial, by pin 20 seconds into their 285-pound match for his first state title. He also beat Rangel at state last year, in a third-place match, but lost to him at the Sierra Nevada Classic in December.

Miller said he had a plan of attack all week leading up to state.

Basa, a senior at Carson, beat Owen Jones from Spanish Springs by fall in the first round for his first state title.

“I just went in confident and it paid off,” Basa said. “We’ve wrestled for quite awhile, we’re longtime friends.”

Joe Miller beat Robert Razo by decision, 4-1, for the 195-pound title.

Ruiz beat two-time state champion Antonio Saldate, from Las Vegas, by decision, 9-3, for the 120-pound state title. Saldate had beaten Ruiz twice earlier this year.

In the 3A tournament, Spring Creek won the team title with 135 points, followed by Fallon with 132 and Boulder City with 123.5.

Sparks’ Avery Arenas was third in the 138-pound class.

In the 2A, Battle Mountain had the top team score with 194 points; followed by Pershing County with 154.5 and Yerington with 80.

