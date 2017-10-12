Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) faces No. 15 St. John Bosco (Calif.)?

A sophomore will be starting at quarterback Friday for St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) takes on No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). That news would be frightening for most any program in the nation, except Bosco’s sophomore QB is 6-5, 245-pound D.J. Uiagalelei.

Still, the Monarchs have yet to be given any real challenge this season in rolling up a perfect record.

So who wins Friday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 1 Mater Dei wins by a touchdown.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

