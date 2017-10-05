Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) faces Santa Margarita (Calif.)?

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) has yet to be challenged for a full four quarters, with its tightest game being a 35-21 win against Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman.

The Monarchs will have a tough task Friday against Santa Margarita, who suffered its first loss last week against Mission Viejo (Calif.).

So who wins Friday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 1 Mater Dei wins by three touchdowns.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

