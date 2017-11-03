Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) faces Servite?

Servite (Anaheim) started the season strong, but the Friars have hit a tough stretch, losing three of the last four games, most recently a 42-17 loss against St. John Bosco.

Now Servite visits No. 1 Mater Dei.

So who wins Friday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, Mater Dei wins big.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

