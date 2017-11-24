Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 1 Mater Dei faces No. 22 Mission Viejo?

It will be a battle of unbeatens when No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) travels to play Mission Viejo in the CIF Southern Section semifinals.

The Monarchs have won every game by at least 10 points, and usually plenty more than that.

Mission Viejo, meanwhile, has had a few close calls, but has yet to lose.

So who wins Friday?

According to the Super 25 Score Predictor, Mater Dei wins in a rout.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.