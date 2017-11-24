USA Today Sports

Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 10 Centennial faces No. 14 St. John Bosco?

Just like on the other side of the bracket, the CIF Southern Section semifinal between Centennial (Corona) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower) figures to be a tight one.

There is one major unknown, however, and that’s the status of Centennial star QB Tanner McKee.

Regardless, Friday’s game is set up to be a classic.

So who wins?

According to the Super 25 Score Predictor, the Braves escape by a point.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

