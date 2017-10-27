Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 11 Centennial (Ariz.) faces Liberty?

Unbeaten Centennial will welcome Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) Friday. Centennial has been dominant throughout the season—including a win over Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas—and Liberty has only a single loss, a 28-25 decision against Sunrise Mountain.

So who wins?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 11 Centennial wins by two touchdowns.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

VOTE NOW below for who you think will come out on top in this matchup!