Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 14 St. Joseph's Regional faces No. 20 St. John's College?

St. John’s is coming off a narrow loss last week against No. 6 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) after rolling up 447 yards of offense.

St. Joseph’s, meanwhile, was impressive behind QB Nick Patti in a 44-21 victory over Deerfield Beach (Fla.).

So who has the edge Saturday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 20 St. John’s College pulls out a narrow victory against No. 14 St. Joseph’s Regional.

RELATED: GET YOUR SCORE PREDICTION

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

VOTE NOW below for who you think will come out on top in this matchup!