Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 16 Judson (Texas) faces Steele (Cibolo)?

Steele (Cibolo, Texas), a traditional power, has lost three straight. Judson, meanwhile, has been putting up crazy offensive numbers en route to a perfect 4-0 record.

So who wins Friday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 16 Judson takes down Steele (Cibolo) by a touchdown and a FG.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

VOTE NOW below for who you think will come out on top in this matchup!