Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 16 Miami Central faces No. 7 Bishop Gorman?

Coming off a 35-21 loss at No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) that snapped a 55-game winning streak, Bishop Gorman is looking to bounce back against a tough opponent.

Miami Central, led by running back James Cook, is coming off a 19-17 win last week over rival Booker T. Washington.

So who has the edge Friday night in a game televised on ESPNU?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 7 Bishop Gorman doubles up No. 16 Miami Central.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

