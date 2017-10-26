Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 17 Judson (Texas) faces Clemens?

It will be a showdown between undefeated teams Friday when Judson visits Clemens, which has allowed just 17 total points in its last five games.

Judson, meanwhile, has scored 35 points or more in each of its games this season.

So who wins?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 17 Judson wins by two touchdowns.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

VOTE NOW below for who you think will come out on top in this matchup!