Perennial Alabama power Hoover faces No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville Friday in a playoff game. The Bucs lost two straight before beating Sparkman 49-7 last week.

The Huskies remain unbeaten and are coming off a 33-21 win against Spain Park.

So who wins?

According to the USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, the Bucs pull the upset.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.