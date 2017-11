Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.) visits No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville Friday for a playoff game. The Jaguars have won two of three, but they’ve not yet faced a team as strong as Hewitt-Trussville.

So who wins?

According to the USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, the Huskies win by two scores.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.