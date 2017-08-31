Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 18 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) plays No. 8 De La Salle (Calif.)?

No. 18 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) heads to California to face traditional power No. 8 De La Salle (Concord) in a showdown of highly ranked teams.

St. John’s plays its second out of the area opponent after beating visiting Jones (Orlando), 49-30. De La Salle opened with a 42-7 win against Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.).

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, St. John’s upsets De La Salle in a close one.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

