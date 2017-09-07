Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 19 Ben Davis (Ind.) faces Center Grove (Ind.)?

A pair of perennial Indiana powers meet Friday, as unbeaten Ben Davis (Indianapolis) travels to meet Center Grove (Greenwood).

Ben Davis is unbeaten and unchallenged, winning each of its first three games by 30-plus points. Center Grove narrowly lost its opener to Warren Central (Indianapolis) before peeling off two straight wins.

The Greyhounds smoked Carmel (Indianapolis) 31-10 last week behind Carson Steele, a freshman running back who piled up 238 yards and three scores.

So who has the edge Friday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, Center Grove upsets No. 19 Ben Davis.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

