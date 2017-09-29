Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 19 St. Xavier (Cincinnati) faces rival Elder (Cincinnati)?

St. Xavier (Cincinnati) is on a roll, having won two games in a row over solid opponents by a combined 61-14 score.

Elder, meanwhile, has lost two straight, most recently a 30-28 setback against Cleveland power St. Ignatius.

So who wins?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 19 St. Xavier takes down Cincinnati rival Elder.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

