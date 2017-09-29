Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 2 IMG Academy faces Miami Northwestern?

It will be a battle of unbeatens when the Bulls and Ascenders meet—and the battle of two stellar defenses.

IMG hasn’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game this season, despite playing some stout competition, such as last week’s opponent Miami Central. And, in three games, Northwestern has only allowed an average of 4.6 points per game.

So who wins?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 2 IMG Academy wins big.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

