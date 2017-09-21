Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 2 IMG Academy faces No. 5 Miami Central?

It has been quite a layoff for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), who hasn’t taken the field since the beginning of the month due to Hurricane Irma. Miami Central has had something of a break as well, as the Rockets haven’t played since beating Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

This one will have loads of star power on both sides of the ball, but who holds the edge?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 2 IMG Academy wins big.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

VOTE NOW below for who you think will come out on top in this matchup!