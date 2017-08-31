Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) plays No. 11 Centennial (Calif.)?

The Honor Bowl in San Diego welcomes two of the nation’s top programs in IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Centennial (Corona, Calif.).

IMG is coming off a 27-14 victory against No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.) as part of the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff to run its winning streak to 30 games. Centennial, led by QB Tanner McKee, downed Pittsburg (Calif.), 63-21.

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, IMG continues its winning streak and squeaks out a close one.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

Add your matchup below to find out who Score Predictor has winning!