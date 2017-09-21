Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 20 St. Xavier (Cincinnati) faces rival Archbishop Moeller?

St. Xavier (Cincinnati) is rolling, having won four in a row to start the season. Moeller (Cincinnati) has started strong as well, winning three of four, suffering a 38-30 setback against No. 21 Trinity (Louisville).

So who holds the edge Friday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 20 St. Xavier takes down Cincinnati rival Moeller by two touchdowns.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

VOTE NOW below for who you think will come out on top in this matchup!