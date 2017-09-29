Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 20 Trinity (Louisville) faces St. Xavier (Louisville)?

One of the most storied high school football rivalries in the nation takes place in Louisville between Trinity and St. Xavier.

St. X hasn’t defeated the Shamrocks since 2014, but, for the first time since 2008, both teams enter the game undefeated.

So who wins?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 20 Trinity takes down rival St. Xavier.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

VOTE NOW below for who you think will come out on top in this matchup!