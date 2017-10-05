Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) faces Bob Jones (Ala.)?

Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) has been dominant in recent weeks, scoring a combined 157 points while allowing just seven. Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.), meanwhile, has won four in a row after losing its first two.

So who wins Friday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville pulls out the victory by a TD.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

