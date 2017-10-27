Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 21 St. Edward (Ohio) faces St. Ignatius?

St. Ignatius (Cleveland) has only one loss this season, a 41-20 defeat at the hands of Moeller. St. Edward (Lakewood), on the other hand, is coming off a 24-point win against Moeller.

So who wins Saturday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, St. Edward wins by a touchdown.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

