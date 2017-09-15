Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 21 St. Frances faces Don Bosco Prep?

Traditional New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep has split its first two games under new head coach Mike Teel, losing 24-21 to Byrnes (S.C.) and beating Seton Hall Prep (N.J.) 21-13. St. Frances (Baltimore), on the other hand, is unbeaten but hasn’t played in two weeks.

So who comes away with the win Friday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 21 St. Frances falls to Don Bosco Prep.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

