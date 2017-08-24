Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.) visits No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)?

It’s Southern California vs. South Florida on Friday night as part of the annual GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff.

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), ranked No. 3, visits No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) on Friday.

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, St. John Bosco will come out on top.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.



Add your matchup below to find out who Score Predictor has winning!