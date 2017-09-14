Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 6 De La Salle faces No. 12 Bishop Gorman?

Just a few weeks ago, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) was riding a 55-game winning streak. Now, the Gaels are losers of two straight.

On Saturday, Bishop Gorman will try to get back on the winning track against De La Salle (Concord, Calif.). So who wins?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 12 Bishop Gorman rebounds to upset No. 6 De La Salle by two touchdowns.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

