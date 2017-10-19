Score Predictor: Who wins when Northwestern (Miami) faces No. 6 Miami Central?

One of the biggest games in Florida kicks Friday, as Miami powers Central and Northwestern face-off in a game that will decide the district title.

Duel in Dade: No. 6 Miami Central plays Miami Northwestern

Both sides are filled with D-I talent, but who wins Friday?

According to USA TODAY High School Sports’ Score Predictor, No. 6 Miami Central wins by a touchdown.

Score Predictor uses data from the Super 25 computer to compare two teams and plays multiple simulations to determine the most likely result.

VOTE NOW below for who you think will come out on top in this matchup!