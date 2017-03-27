Scott Cantonwine retires as Blanchet boys basketball coach

Scott Cantonwine has resigned as head boys basketball coach at Blanchet Catholic School.

In his three years with the program, he guided the team to a 64-23 record, PacWest Conference championships in 2016 and 2017, three state tournament berths and fourth and fifth place state tournament trophies.

Cantonwine previously coached Salem Academy to second place in the AA state tournament in 1986.

To apply for the coaching position, submit an employment application and submit it along with resume and letter of interest to the Blanchet Athletic Office.

For more information, contact Blanchet athletic director Tom Howard at tomhoward@blanchetcatholicschool.com

All-state

Salem Academy junior Sydney Brown and Blanchet senior Sophia Poole were named the 3A girls state players of the year and Dayton senior Zach Bernards was named the 3A boys state player of the year.

Blanchet coach Ron Hittner was named the 3A girls coach of the year and Dayton coach Ron Hop was named the 3A boys coach of the year.

Also for Salem Academy, junior Aimee Smith was named second-team all-state as was Blanchet’s Ana Coronado. Blanchet’s Bailey Hittner also was honorable mention.

For Dayton’s girls, junior Shawnie Spink was named first-team for the third straight year and junior Kalina Rojas also was named first team.

Santiam Christian’s Rebeka Preston was named second-team all-state and Amity’s Lillyann Dumler was named honorable mention.

In the boys, Blanchet sophomore R.J. Veliz was named first-team all-state and Salem Academy’s Dylan Stearns was named to the third team.

Also for Dayton, Tanner Lewis was named second-team all-state. Amity’s Devin McShane was named second-team and Dylan Stearns was named to the third team.

Signings

South Salem graduate Eve Ponce has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Corban.

The sophomore midfielder played the past two seasons at Chemeketa, scoring two goals and recording two assists last fall.

Ponce, a 2015 graduate of South Salem, was a second-team all-Greater Valley Conference selection in 2014 as a senior and was honorable mention all-Central Valley Conference in 2013.

Officiating

The South Salem JBO and Salem Baseball Umpires Association is offering a free baseball umpire training from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at South Salem High School.

The training, which consists of classroom training and is followed by field practice, is open to anyone age 16 and up.

For more information contact SaxonJBOBaseball@gmail.com.

bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler