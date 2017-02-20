Menu
Basketball

Scott County boys No. 1 entering postseason

Scott County head coach Billy Hicks reacts to a call on the floor during the second half of the KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament game between Trinity and Scott County at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Saturday, March 22, 2014. Scott County won the game 62-56. Photo by Mike Weaver, Special to the C-J.

The Scott County High School boys basketball team will enter the postseason with the No. 1 state ranking in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings.

The Cardinals (25-5) have a 13-game winning streak and will face host Bryan Station at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the 42nd District Tournament.

Covington Catholic (25-5) is No. 2, followed by Trinity (26-3), Fern Creek (28-2), Bowling Green (27-2) and Ballard (23-6).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Scott County (25-5)

108.8

2.Covington Catholic (25-5)

106.1

3.Trinity (26-3)

104.9

4.Fern Creek (28-2)

104.3

5.Bowling Green (27-2)

103.2

6.Ballard (23-6)

101.0

7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-8)

98.3

8.Cooper (23-4)

97.2

9.Lexington Catholic (21-7)

95.0

10.Hopkinsville (23-6)

94.9

11.Christian County (24-6)

93.9

12.Knox Central (24-5)

93.6

13.Lexington Christian (20-8)

93.6

14.Oldham County (24-5)

93.5

15.Campbell County (26-4)

92.6

16.South Oldham (24-4)

92.4

17.North Hardin (22-7)

92.0

18.Southwestern (23-5)

91.2

19.Corbin (23-5)

90.9

20.Adair County (28-1)

90.4

DISTRICT 1

1.Carlisle County

48.7

2.Hickman County

47.3

3.Fulton County

42.7

4.Fulton City

40.1

DISTRICT 2

1.Paducah Tilghman

83.8

2.McCracken County

80.0

3.St. Mary

54.7

4.Community Christian

20.3

DISTRICT 3

1.Graves County

85.9

2.Mayfield

78.0

3.Ballard Memorial

47.9

DISTRICT 4

1.Marshall County

82.4

2.Calloway County

69.3

3.Murray

66.9

4.Christian Fellowship

27.5

DISTRICT 5

1.Lyon County

60.5

2.Livingston Central

57.6

3.Trigg County

46.4

4.Crittenden County

45.0

DISTRICT 6

1.Henderson County

79.9

2.Webster County

68.3

3.Union County

49.7

DISTRICT 7

1.Hopkins Central

72.0

2.Madisonville

71.6

3.Caldwell County

65.7

4.Dawson Springs

51.8

DISTRICT 8

1.Hopkinsville

94.9

2.Christian County

93.9

3.University Heights

79.2

4.Fort Campbell

40.1

DISTRICT 9

1.Owensboro Catholic

83.8

2.Apollo

82.2

3.Owensboro

80.2

4.Daviess County

80.1

DISTRICT 10

1.Muhlenberg County

76.2

2.Ohio County

75.1

3.McLean County

52.5

DISTRICT 11

1.Hancock County

72.8

2.Meade County

68.9

3.Breckinridge County

67.6

4.Frederick Fraize

46.0

DISTRICT 12

1.Edmonson County

69.8

2.Grayson County

68.0

3.Butler County

66.8

4.Whitesville Trinity

49.8

DISTRICT 13

1.Franklin-Simpson

90.1

2.Russellville

83.3

3.Logan County

66.9

4.Todd Central

63.8

DISTRICT 14

1.Bowling Green

103.2

2.Warren Central

82.6

3.Greenwood

78.2

4.Warren East

71.7

5.South Warren

59.4

DISTRICT 15

1.Barren County

72.4

2.Monroe County

72.2

3.Allen County

63.4

4.Glasgow

56.1

DISTRICT 16

1.Clinton County

73.3

2.Cumberland County

56.9

3.Russell County

55.6

4.Metcalfe County

35.1

DISTRICT 17

1.North Hardin

92.0

2.John Hardin

85.9

3.Central Hardin

78.4

4.Elizabethtown

74.2

5.Fort Knox

54.5

DISTRICT 18

1.Larue County

78.6

2.Caverna

60.7

3.Green County

59.5

4.Hart County

52.0

DISTRICT 19

1.Bardstown

83.6

2.Bethlehem

71.2

3.Washington County

67.7

4.Nelson County

65.3

5.Thomas Nelson

45.2

DISTRICT 20

1.Adair County

90.4

2.Taylor County

80.0

3.Marion County

73.3

4.Campbellsville

57.9

DISTRICT 21

1.PRP

89.5

2.Valley

86.9

3.Fairdale

75.0

4.Holy Cross

72.3

5.Beth Haven

49.0

DISTRICT 22

1.Doss

88.5

2.Butler

84.7

3.DeSales

83.1

4.Iroquois

71.7

5.Western

70.6

DISTRICT 23

1.Moore

81.3

2.Southern

73.2

3.North Bullitt

66.5

4.Bullitt Central

54.6

5.Evangel

30.3

DISTRICT 24

1.Fern Creek

104.3

2.Bullitt East

89.9

3.Jeffersontown

70.7

4.Whitefield Academy

45.8

DISTRICT 25

1.Central

78.8

2.Manual

73.0

3.St. Francis

44.1

4.Shawnee

42.2

5.Portland Christian

42.0

DISTRICT 26

1.St. Xavier

86.4

2.Male

82.0

3.Collegiate

63.9

4.Brown

40.9

DISTRICT 27

1.Trinity

104.9

2.Waggener

90.2

3.Seneca

72.2

4.Atherton

69.5

DISTRICT 28

1.Ballard

101.0

2.Christian Academy

85.3

3.Eastern

84.0

4.KCD

71.2

DISTRICT 29

1.Oldham County

93.5

2.South Oldham

92.4

3.North Oldham

78.4

4.Trimble County

46.5

DISTRICT 30

1.Collins

81.9

2.Spencer County

79.8

3.Anderson County

77.0

4.Shelby County

70.3

DISTRICT 31

1.Gallatin County

74.2

2.Eminence

66.2

3.Owen County

62.8

4.Henry County

61.1

5.Carroll County

60.0

DISTRICT 32

1.Simon Kenton

86.6

2.Walton-Verona

80.8

3.Williamstown

72.8

4.Grant County

66.5

DISTRICT 33

1.Cooper

97.2

2.Conner

81.4

3.Ryle

75.2

4.Boone County

69.8

5.Heritage Academy

7.2

DISTRICT 34

1.Dixie Heights

89.3

2.Erlanger Lloyd

76.4

3.St. Henry

63.1

4.Ludlow

56.6

5.Villa Madonna

49.0

DISTRICT 35

1.Covington Catholic

106.1

2.Beechwood

77.3

3.Covington Holy Cross

76.5

4.Holmes

75.0

5.Covington Latin

2.1

DISTRICT 36

1.Newport Catholic

82.9

2.Highlands

73.6

3.Newport

73.2

4.Dayton

51.9

5.Bellevue

49.4

DISTRICT 37

1.Campbell County

92.6

2.Scott High

79.7

3.Bishop Brossart

62.2

4.Calvary Christian

43.9

5.Silver Grove

25.2

DISTRICT 38

1.Pendleton County

76.2

2.Harrison County

64.4

3.Nicholas County

61.3

4.Robertson County

52.4

DISTRICT 39

1.Mason County

72.2

2.Bracken County

70.9

3.Augusta

57.1

4.St. Patrick

41.0

DISTRICT 40

1.Paris

84.8

2.Clark County

82.5

3.Bourbon County

68.8

4.Montgomery County

63.5

DISTRICT 41

1.Woodford County

74.8

2.Franklin County

72.3

3.Frankfort

63.3

4.Western Hills

59.0

DISTRICT 42

1.Scott County

108.8

2.Bryan Station

84.7

3.Henry Clay

84.5

4.Sayre

78.3

DISTRICT 43

1.Paul Laurence Dunbar

98.3

2.Lexington Catholic

95.0

3.Lexington Christian

93.6

4.Lafayette

86.3

5.Tates Creek

70.6

DISTRICT 44

1.Madison Central

87.7

2.Madison Southern

83.6

3.Model

52.8

4.Berea

50.5

DISTRICT 45

1.Lincoln County

84.5

2.Boyle County

78.2

3.Danville

69.4

4.Garrard County

64.7

5.Ky Deaf School

1.0

DISTRICT 46

1.Mercer County

86.2

2.West Jessamine

82.4

3.East Jessamine

69.8

4.Burgin

41.2

DISTRICT 47

1.Pulaski County

87.1

2.Rockcastle County

78.4

3.Casey County

73.3

4.Somerset

70.5

DISTRICT 48

1.Southwestern

91.2

2.Wayne County

80.3

3.McCreary Central

68.9

DISTRICT 49

1.North Laurel

90.0

2.Clay County

75.2

3.Jackson County

67.9

4.Oneida Baptist

55.2

5.Red Bird

40.4

DISTRICT 50

1.Corbin

90.9

2.South Laurel

88.1

3.Whitley County

69.9

4.Williamsburg

53.6

DISTRICT 51

1.Knox Central

93.6

2.Barbourville

68.0

3.Lynn Camp

63.2

4.Pineville

60.1

DISTRICT 52

1.Harlan County

85.3

2.Bell County

63.9

3.Harlan

58.6

4.Middlesboro

44.7

DISTRICT 53

1.Knott Central

80.7

2.Letcher Central

75.3

3.Cordia

74.9

4.June Buchanan

37.4

5.Jenkins

33.2

DISTRICT 54

1.Perry Central

87.0

2.Buckhorn

67.7

3.Hazard

66.3

4.Leslie County

62.6

DISTRICT 55

1.Breathitt County

72.7

2.Wolfe County

66.3

3.Jackson City

44.0

4.Riverside Christian

13.7

DISTRICT 56

1.Powell County

73.5

2.Estill County

69.9

3.Owsley County

31.5

4.Lee County

26.9

DISTRICT 57

1.Sheldon Clark

79.6

2.Johnson Central

78.6

3.Magoffin County

70.2

4.Paintsville

61.5

DISTRICT 58

1.South Floyd

62.6

2.Allen Central

52.6

3.Prestonsburg

48.2

4.Betsy Layne

39.9

DISTRICT 59

1.Pikeville

76.5

2.Shelby Valley

64.0

3.East Ridge

62.5

4.Piarist

1.0

DISTRICT 60

1.Lawrence County

71.0

2.Belfry

64.8

3.Pike Central

59.9

4.Phelps

50.5

DISTRICT 61

1.Rowan County

76.4

2.Bath County

58.8

3.Fleming County

56.1

4.Menifee County

50.4

DISTRICT 62

1.Elliott County

83.8

2.West Carter

76.0

3.East Carter

68.9

4.Morgan County

57.7

DISTRICT 63

1.Greenup County

76.9

2.Russell

64.6

3.Lewis County

61.8

4.Raceland

50.7

DISTRICT 64

1.Boyd County

82.8

2.Ashland Blazer

69.0

3.Fairview

60.4

4.Rose Hill

35.3

