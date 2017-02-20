Scott County boys No. 1 entering postseason

The Scott County High School boys basketball team will enter the postseason with the No. 1 state ranking in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings.
The Cardinals (25-5) have a 13-game winning streak and will face host Bryan Station at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the 42nd District Tournament.
Covington Catholic (25-5) is No. 2, followed by Trinity (26-3), Fern Creek (28-2), Bowling Green (27-2) and Ballard (23-6).
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete ratings:
|
The LITKENHOUS RATINGS
|
1.Scott County (25-5)
|
108.8
|
2.Covington Catholic (25-5)
|
106.1
|
3.Trinity (26-3)
|
104.9
|
4.Fern Creek (28-2)
|
104.3
|
5.Bowling Green (27-2)
|
103.2
|
6.Ballard (23-6)
|
101.0
|
7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-8)
|
98.3
|
8.Cooper (23-4)
|
97.2
|
9.Lexington Catholic (21-7)
|
95.0
|
10.Hopkinsville (23-6)
|
94.9
|
11.Christian County (24-6)
|
93.9
|
12.Knox Central (24-5)
|
93.6
|
13.Lexington Christian (20-8)
|
93.6
|
14.Oldham County (24-5)
|
93.5
|
15.Campbell County (26-4)
|
92.6
|
16.South Oldham (24-4)
|
92.4
|
17.North Hardin (22-7)
|
92.0
|
18.Southwestern (23-5)
|
91.2
|
19.Corbin (23-5)
|
90.9
|
20.Adair County (28-1)
|
90.4
|
DISTRICT 1
|
1.Carlisle County
|
48.7
|
2.Hickman County
|
47.3
|
3.Fulton County
|
42.7
|
4.Fulton City
|
40.1
|
DISTRICT 2
|
1.Paducah Tilghman
|
83.8
|
2.McCracken County
|
80.0
|
3.St. Mary
|
54.7
|
4.Community Christian
|
20.3
|
DISTRICT 3
|
1.Graves County
|
85.9
|
2.Mayfield
|
78.0
|
3.Ballard Memorial
|
47.9
|
DISTRICT 4
|
1.Marshall County
|
82.4
|
2.Calloway County
|
69.3
|
3.Murray
|
66.9
|
4.Christian Fellowship
|
27.5
|
DISTRICT 5
|
1.Lyon County
|
60.5
|
2.Livingston Central
|
57.6
|
3.Trigg County
|
46.4
|
4.Crittenden County
|
45.0
|
DISTRICT 6
|
1.Henderson County
|
79.9
|
2.Webster County
|
68.3
|
3.Union County
|
49.7
|
DISTRICT 7
|
1.Hopkins Central
|
72.0
|
2.Madisonville
|
71.6
|
3.Caldwell County
|
65.7
|
4.Dawson Springs
|
51.8
|
DISTRICT 8
|
1.Hopkinsville
|
94.9
|
2.Christian County
|
93.9
|
3.University Heights
|
79.2
|
4.Fort Campbell
|
40.1
|
DISTRICT 9
|
1.Owensboro Catholic
|
83.8
|
2.Apollo
|
82.2
|
3.Owensboro
|
80.2
|
4.Daviess County
|
80.1
|
DISTRICT 10
|
1.Muhlenberg County
|
76.2
|
2.Ohio County
|
75.1
|
3.McLean County
|
52.5
|
DISTRICT 11
|
1.Hancock County
|
72.8
|
2.Meade County
|
68.9
|
3.Breckinridge County
|
67.6
|
4.Frederick Fraize
|
46.0
|
DISTRICT 12
|
1.Edmonson County
|
69.8
|
2.Grayson County
|
68.0
|
3.Butler County
|
66.8
|
4.Whitesville Trinity
|
49.8
|
DISTRICT 13
|
1.Franklin-Simpson
|
90.1
|
2.Russellville
|
83.3
|
3.Logan County
|
66.9
|
4.Todd Central
|
63.8
|
DISTRICT 14
|
1.Bowling Green
|
103.2
|
2.Warren Central
|
82.6
|
3.Greenwood
|
78.2
|
4.Warren East
|
71.7
|
5.South Warren
|
59.4
|
DISTRICT 15
|
1.Barren County
|
72.4
|
2.Monroe County
|
72.2
|
3.Allen County
|
63.4
|
4.Glasgow
|
56.1
|
DISTRICT 16
|
1.Clinton County
|
73.3
|
2.Cumberland County
|
56.9
|
3.Russell County
|
55.6
|
4.Metcalfe County
|
35.1
|
DISTRICT 17
|
1.North Hardin
|
92.0
|
2.John Hardin
|
85.9
|
3.Central Hardin
|
78.4
|
4.Elizabethtown
|
74.2
|
5.Fort Knox
|
54.5
|
DISTRICT 18
|
1.Larue County
|
78.6
|
2.Caverna
|
60.7
|
3.Green County
|
59.5
|
4.Hart County
|
52.0
|
DISTRICT 19
|
1.Bardstown
|
83.6
|
2.Bethlehem
|
71.2
|
3.Washington County
|
67.7
|
4.Nelson County
|
65.3
|
5.Thomas Nelson
|
45.2
|
DISTRICT 20
|
1.Adair County
|
90.4
|
2.Taylor County
|
80.0
|
3.Marion County
|
73.3
|
4.Campbellsville
|
57.9
|
DISTRICT 21
|
1.PRP
|
89.5
|
2.Valley
|
86.9
|
3.Fairdale
|
75.0
|
4.Holy Cross
|
72.3
|
5.Beth Haven
|
49.0
|
DISTRICT 22
|
1.Doss
|
88.5
|
2.Butler
|
84.7
|
3.DeSales
|
83.1
|
4.Iroquois
|
71.7
|
5.Western
|
70.6
|
DISTRICT 23
|
1.Moore
|
81.3
|
2.Southern
|
73.2
|
3.North Bullitt
|
66.5
|
4.Bullitt Central
|
54.6
|
5.Evangel
|
30.3
|
DISTRICT 24
|
1.Fern Creek
|
104.3
|
2.Bullitt East
|
89.9
|
3.Jeffersontown
|
70.7
|
4.Whitefield Academy
|
45.8
|
DISTRICT 25
|
1.Central
|
78.8
|
2.Manual
|
73.0
|
3.St. Francis
|
44.1
|
4.Shawnee
|
42.2
|
5.Portland Christian
|
42.0
|
DISTRICT 26
|
1.St. Xavier
|
86.4
|
2.Male
|
82.0
|
3.Collegiate
|
63.9
|
4.Brown
|
40.9
|
DISTRICT 27
|
1.Trinity
|
104.9
|
2.Waggener
|
90.2
|
3.Seneca
|
72.2
|
4.Atherton
|
69.5
|
DISTRICT 28
|
1.Ballard
|
101.0
|
2.Christian Academy
|
85.3
|
3.Eastern
|
84.0
|
4.KCD
|
71.2
|
DISTRICT 29
|
1.Oldham County
|
93.5
|
2.South Oldham
|
92.4
|
3.North Oldham
|
78.4
|
4.Trimble County
|
46.5
|
DISTRICT 30
|
1.Collins
|
81.9
|
2.Spencer County
|
79.8
|
3.Anderson County
|
77.0
|
4.Shelby County
|
70.3
|
DISTRICT 31
|
1.Gallatin County
|
74.2
|
2.Eminence
|
66.2
|
3.Owen County
|
62.8
|
4.Henry County
|
61.1
|
5.Carroll County
|
60.0
|
DISTRICT 32
|
1.Simon Kenton
|
86.6
|
2.Walton-Verona
|
80.8
|
3.Williamstown
|
72.8
|
4.Grant County
|
66.5
|
DISTRICT 33
|
1.Cooper
|
97.2
|
2.Conner
|
81.4
|
3.Ryle
|
75.2
|
4.Boone County
|
69.8
|
5.Heritage Academy
|
7.2
|
DISTRICT 34
|
1.Dixie Heights
|
89.3
|
2.Erlanger Lloyd
|
76.4
|
3.St. Henry
|
63.1
|
4.Ludlow
|
56.6
|
5.Villa Madonna
|
49.0
|
DISTRICT 35
|
1.Covington Catholic
|
106.1
|
2.Beechwood
|
77.3
|
3.Covington Holy Cross
|
76.5
|
4.Holmes
|
75.0
|
5.Covington Latin
|
2.1
|
DISTRICT 36
|
1.Newport Catholic
|
82.9
|
2.Highlands
|
73.6
|
3.Newport
|
73.2
|
4.Dayton
|
51.9
|
5.Bellevue
|
49.4
|
DISTRICT 37
|
1.Campbell County
|
92.6
|
2.Scott High
|
79.7
|
3.Bishop Brossart
|
62.2
|
4.Calvary Christian
|
43.9
|
5.Silver Grove
|
25.2
|
DISTRICT 38
|
1.Pendleton County
|
76.2
|
2.Harrison County
|
64.4
|
3.Nicholas County
|
61.3
|
4.Robertson County
|
52.4
|
DISTRICT 39
|
1.Mason County
|
72.2
|
2.Bracken County
|
70.9
|
3.Augusta
|
57.1
|
4.St. Patrick
|
41.0
|
DISTRICT 40
|
1.Paris
|
84.8
|
2.Clark County
|
82.5
|
3.Bourbon County
|
68.8
|
4.Montgomery County
|
63.5
|
DISTRICT 41
|
1.Woodford County
|
74.8
|
2.Franklin County
|
72.3
|
3.Frankfort
|
63.3
|
4.Western Hills
|
59.0
|
DISTRICT 42
|
1.Scott County
|
108.8
|
2.Bryan Station
|
84.7
|
3.Henry Clay
|
84.5
|
4.Sayre
|
78.3
|
DISTRICT 43
|
1.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
98.3
|
2.Lexington Catholic
|
95.0
|
3.Lexington Christian
|
93.6
|
4.Lafayette
|
86.3
|
5.Tates Creek
|
70.6
|
DISTRICT 44
|
1.Madison Central
|
87.7
|
2.Madison Southern
|
83.6
|
3.Model
|
52.8
|
4.Berea
|
50.5
|
DISTRICT 45
|
1.Lincoln County
|
84.5
|
2.Boyle County
|
78.2
|
3.Danville
|
69.4
|
4.Garrard County
|
64.7
|
5.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
DISTRICT 46
|
1.Mercer County
|
86.2
|
2.West Jessamine
|
82.4
|
3.East Jessamine
|
69.8
|
4.Burgin
|
41.2
|
DISTRICT 47
|
1.Pulaski County
|
87.1
|
2.Rockcastle County
|
78.4
|
3.Casey County
|
73.3
|
4.Somerset
|
70.5
|
DISTRICT 48
|
1.Southwestern
|
91.2
|
2.Wayne County
|
80.3
|
3.McCreary Central
|
68.9
|
DISTRICT 49
|
1.North Laurel
|
90.0
|
2.Clay County
|
75.2
|
3.Jackson County
|
67.9
|
4.Oneida Baptist
|
55.2
|
5.Red Bird
|
40.4
|
DISTRICT 50
|
1.Corbin
|
90.9
|
2.South Laurel
|
88.1
|
3.Whitley County
|
69.9
|
4.Williamsburg
|
53.6
|
DISTRICT 51
|
1.Knox Central
|
93.6
|
2.Barbourville
|
68.0
|
3.Lynn Camp
|
63.2
|
4.Pineville
|
60.1
|
DISTRICT 52
|
1.Harlan County
|
85.3
|
2.Bell County
|
63.9
|
3.Harlan
|
58.6
|
4.Middlesboro
|
44.7
|
DISTRICT 53
|
1.Knott Central
|
80.7
|
2.Letcher Central
|
75.3
|
3.Cordia
|
74.9
|
4.June Buchanan
|
37.4
|
5.Jenkins
|
33.2
|
DISTRICT 54
|
1.Perry Central
|
87.0
|
2.Buckhorn
|
67.7
|
3.Hazard
|
66.3
|
4.Leslie County
|
62.6
|
DISTRICT 55
|
1.Breathitt County
|
72.7
|
2.Wolfe County
|
66.3
|
3.Jackson City
|
44.0
|
4.Riverside Christian
|
13.7
|
DISTRICT 56
|
1.Powell County
|
73.5
|
2.Estill County
|
69.9
|
3.Owsley County
|
31.5
|
4.Lee County
|
26.9
|
DISTRICT 57
|
1.Sheldon Clark
|
79.6
|
2.Johnson Central
|
78.6
|
3.Magoffin County
|
70.2
|
4.Paintsville
|
61.5
|
DISTRICT 58
|
1.South Floyd
|
62.6
|
2.Allen Central
|
52.6
|
3.Prestonsburg
|
48.2
|
4.Betsy Layne
|
39.9
|
DISTRICT 59
|
1.Pikeville
|
76.5
|
2.Shelby Valley
|
64.0
|
3.East Ridge
|
62.5
|
4.Piarist
|
1.0
|
DISTRICT 60
|
1.Lawrence County
|
71.0
|
2.Belfry
|
64.8
|
3.Pike Central
|
59.9
|
4.Phelps
|
50.5
|
DISTRICT 61
|
1.Rowan County
|
76.4
|
2.Bath County
|
58.8
|
3.Fleming County
|
56.1
|
4.Menifee County
|
50.4
|
DISTRICT 62
|
1.Elliott County
|
83.8
|
2.West Carter
|
76.0
|
3.East Carter
|
68.9
|
4.Morgan County
|
57.7
|
DISTRICT 63
|
1.Greenup County
|
76.9
|
2.Russell
|
64.6
|
3.Lewis County
|
61.8
|
4.Raceland
|
50.7
|
DISTRICT 64
|
1.Boyd County
|
82.8
|
2.Ashland Blazer
|
69.0
|
3.Fairview
|
60.4
|
4.Rose Hill
|
35.3