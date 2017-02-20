Scott County boys No. 1 entering postseason

The Scott County High School boys basketball team will enter the postseason with the No. 1 state ranking in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings.

The Cardinals (25-5) have a 13-game winning streak and will face host Bryan Station at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the 42nd District Tournament.

Covington Catholic (25-5) is No. 2, followed by Trinity (26-3), Fern Creek (28-2), Bowling Green (27-2) and Ballard (23-6).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Scott County (25-5) 108.8 2.Covington Catholic (25-5) 106.1 3.Trinity (26-3) 104.9 4.Fern Creek (28-2) 104.3 5.Bowling Green (27-2) 103.2 6.Ballard (23-6) 101.0 7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-8) 98.3 8.Cooper (23-4) 97.2 9.Lexington Catholic (21-7) 95.0 10.Hopkinsville (23-6) 94.9 11.Christian County (24-6) 93.9 12.Knox Central (24-5) 93.6 13.Lexington Christian (20-8) 93.6 14.Oldham County (24-5) 93.5 15.Campbell County (26-4) 92.6 16.South Oldham (24-4) 92.4 17.North Hardin (22-7) 92.0 18.Southwestern (23-5) 91.2 19.Corbin (23-5) 90.9 20.Adair County (28-1) 90.4

DISTRICT 1 1.Carlisle County 48.7 2.Hickman County 47.3 3.Fulton County 42.7 4.Fulton City 40.1

DISTRICT 2 1.Paducah Tilghman 83.8 2.McCracken County 80.0 3.St. Mary 54.7 4.Community Christian 20.3

DISTRICT 3 1.Graves County 85.9 2.Mayfield 78.0 3.Ballard Memorial 47.9

DISTRICT 4 1.Marshall County 82.4 2.Calloway County 69.3 3.Murray 66.9 4.Christian Fellowship 27.5

DISTRICT 5 1.Lyon County 60.5 2.Livingston Central 57.6 3.Trigg County 46.4 4.Crittenden County 45.0

DISTRICT 6 1.Henderson County 79.9 2.Webster County 68.3 3.Union County 49.7

DISTRICT 7 1.Hopkins Central 72.0 2.Madisonville 71.6 3.Caldwell County 65.7 4.Dawson Springs 51.8

DISTRICT 8 1.Hopkinsville 94.9 2.Christian County 93.9 3.University Heights 79.2 4.Fort Campbell 40.1

DISTRICT 9 1.Owensboro Catholic 83.8 2.Apollo 82.2 3.Owensboro 80.2 4.Daviess County 80.1

DISTRICT 10 1.Muhlenberg County 76.2 2.Ohio County 75.1 3.McLean County 52.5

DISTRICT 11 1.Hancock County 72.8 2.Meade County 68.9 3.Breckinridge County 67.6 4.Frederick Fraize 46.0

DISTRICT 12 1.Edmonson County 69.8 2.Grayson County 68.0 3.Butler County 66.8 4.Whitesville Trinity 49.8

DISTRICT 13 1.Franklin-Simpson 90.1 2.Russellville 83.3 3.Logan County 66.9 4.Todd Central 63.8

DISTRICT 14 1.Bowling Green 103.2 2.Warren Central 82.6 3.Greenwood 78.2 4.Warren East 71.7 5.South Warren 59.4

DISTRICT 15 1.Barren County 72.4 2.Monroe County 72.2 3.Allen County 63.4 4.Glasgow 56.1

DISTRICT 16 1.Clinton County 73.3 2.Cumberland County 56.9 3.Russell County 55.6 4.Metcalfe County 35.1

DISTRICT 17 1.North Hardin 92.0 2.John Hardin 85.9 3.Central Hardin 78.4 4.Elizabethtown 74.2 5.Fort Knox 54.5

DISTRICT 18 1.Larue County 78.6 2.Caverna 60.7 3.Green County 59.5 4.Hart County 52.0

DISTRICT 19 1.Bardstown 83.6 2.Bethlehem 71.2 3.Washington County 67.7 4.Nelson County 65.3 5.Thomas Nelson 45.2

DISTRICT 20 1.Adair County 90.4 2.Taylor County 80.0 3.Marion County 73.3 4.Campbellsville 57.9

DISTRICT 21 1.PRP 89.5 2.Valley 86.9 3.Fairdale 75.0 4.Holy Cross 72.3 5.Beth Haven 49.0

DISTRICT 22 1.Doss 88.5 2.Butler 84.7 3.DeSales 83.1 4.Iroquois 71.7 5.Western 70.6

DISTRICT 23 1.Moore 81.3 2.Southern 73.2 3.North Bullitt 66.5 4.Bullitt Central 54.6 5.Evangel 30.3

DISTRICT 24 1.Fern Creek 104.3 2.Bullitt East 89.9 3.Jeffersontown 70.7 4.Whitefield Academy 45.8

DISTRICT 25 1.Central 78.8 2.Manual 73.0 3.St. Francis 44.1 4.Shawnee 42.2 5.Portland Christian 42.0

DISTRICT 26 1.St. Xavier 86.4 2.Male 82.0 3.Collegiate 63.9 4.Brown 40.9

DISTRICT 27 1.Trinity 104.9 2.Waggener 90.2 3.Seneca 72.2 4.Atherton 69.5

DISTRICT 28 1.Ballard 101.0 2.Christian Academy 85.3 3.Eastern 84.0 4.KCD 71.2

DISTRICT 29 1.Oldham County 93.5 2.South Oldham 92.4 3.North Oldham 78.4 4.Trimble County 46.5

DISTRICT 30 1.Collins 81.9 2.Spencer County 79.8 3.Anderson County 77.0 4.Shelby County 70.3

DISTRICT 31 1.Gallatin County 74.2 2.Eminence 66.2 3.Owen County 62.8 4.Henry County 61.1 5.Carroll County 60.0

DISTRICT 32 1.Simon Kenton 86.6 2.Walton-Verona 80.8 3.Williamstown 72.8 4.Grant County 66.5

DISTRICT 33 1.Cooper 97.2 2.Conner 81.4 3.Ryle 75.2 4.Boone County 69.8 5.Heritage Academy 7.2

DISTRICT 34 1.Dixie Heights 89.3 2.Erlanger Lloyd 76.4 3.St. Henry 63.1 4.Ludlow 56.6 5.Villa Madonna 49.0

DISTRICT 35 1.Covington Catholic 106.1 2.Beechwood 77.3 3.Covington Holy Cross 76.5 4.Holmes 75.0 5.Covington Latin 2.1

DISTRICT 36 1.Newport Catholic 82.9 2.Highlands 73.6 3.Newport 73.2 4.Dayton 51.9 5.Bellevue 49.4

DISTRICT 37 1.Campbell County 92.6 2.Scott High 79.7 3.Bishop Brossart 62.2 4.Calvary Christian 43.9 5.Silver Grove 25.2

DISTRICT 38 1.Pendleton County 76.2 2.Harrison County 64.4 3.Nicholas County 61.3 4.Robertson County 52.4

DISTRICT 39 1.Mason County 72.2 2.Bracken County 70.9 3.Augusta 57.1 4.St. Patrick 41.0

DISTRICT 40 1.Paris 84.8 2.Clark County 82.5 3.Bourbon County 68.8 4.Montgomery County 63.5

DISTRICT 41 1.Woodford County 74.8 2.Franklin County 72.3 3.Frankfort 63.3 4.Western Hills 59.0

DISTRICT 42 1.Scott County 108.8 2.Bryan Station 84.7 3.Henry Clay 84.5 4.Sayre 78.3

DISTRICT 43 1.Paul Laurence Dunbar 98.3 2.Lexington Catholic 95.0 3.Lexington Christian 93.6 4.Lafayette 86.3 5.Tates Creek 70.6

DISTRICT 44 1.Madison Central 87.7 2.Madison Southern 83.6 3.Model 52.8 4.Berea 50.5

DISTRICT 45 1.Lincoln County 84.5 2.Boyle County 78.2 3.Danville 69.4 4.Garrard County 64.7 5.Ky Deaf School 1.0

DISTRICT 46 1.Mercer County 86.2 2.West Jessamine 82.4 3.East Jessamine 69.8 4.Burgin 41.2

DISTRICT 47 1.Pulaski County 87.1 2.Rockcastle County 78.4 3.Casey County 73.3 4.Somerset 70.5

DISTRICT 48 1.Southwestern 91.2 2.Wayne County 80.3 3.McCreary Central 68.9

DISTRICT 49 1.North Laurel 90.0 2.Clay County 75.2 3.Jackson County 67.9 4.Oneida Baptist 55.2 5.Red Bird 40.4

DISTRICT 50 1.Corbin 90.9 2.South Laurel 88.1 3.Whitley County 69.9 4.Williamsburg 53.6

DISTRICT 51 1.Knox Central 93.6 2.Barbourville 68.0 3.Lynn Camp 63.2 4.Pineville 60.1

DISTRICT 52 1.Harlan County 85.3 2.Bell County 63.9 3.Harlan 58.6 4.Middlesboro 44.7

DISTRICT 53 1.Knott Central 80.7 2.Letcher Central 75.3 3.Cordia 74.9 4.June Buchanan 37.4 5.Jenkins 33.2

DISTRICT 54 1.Perry Central 87.0 2.Buckhorn 67.7 3.Hazard 66.3 4.Leslie County 62.6

DISTRICT 55 1.Breathitt County 72.7 2.Wolfe County 66.3 3.Jackson City 44.0 4.Riverside Christian 13.7

DISTRICT 56 1.Powell County 73.5 2.Estill County 69.9 3.Owsley County 31.5 4.Lee County 26.9

DISTRICT 57 1.Sheldon Clark 79.6 2.Johnson Central 78.6 3.Magoffin County 70.2 4.Paintsville 61.5

DISTRICT 58 1.South Floyd 62.6 2.Allen Central 52.6 3.Prestonsburg 48.2 4.Betsy Layne 39.9

DISTRICT 59 1.Pikeville 76.5 2.Shelby Valley 64.0 3.East Ridge 62.5 4.Piarist 1.0

DISTRICT 60 1.Lawrence County 71.0 2.Belfry 64.8 3.Pike Central 59.9 4.Phelps 50.5

DISTRICT 61 1.Rowan County 76.4 2.Bath County 58.8 3.Fleming County 56.1 4.Menifee County 50.4

DISTRICT 62 1.Elliott County 83.8 2.West Carter 76.0 3.East Carter 68.9 4.Morgan County 57.7

DISTRICT 63 1.Greenup County 76.9 2.Russell 64.6 3.Lewis County 61.8 4.Raceland 50.7