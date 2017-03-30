Scott County (Ky.) and Orange (N.C.) among big movers in Super 25 softball rankings

While the top four spots remained the same in the USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25, there was plenty of movement.

North Carolina’s Cape Fear (13-0) moved up three spots, to fifth, on the strength of a 5-0 week, while No. 6 Willis (23-1) from Texas gained four places and the trio of No. 7 Los Alamitos (10-2) from California, No. 8 Sheldon (8-1) from California and No. 9 Bishop O’Connell from Virginia all surged five positions.

The biggest movers of the week, though, were No. 12 Scott County (9-0) from Kentucky —which added six victories — and No. 16 Orange (7-0) from North Carolina — which won twice — to advance eight spots apiece.

Norco (Calif.), which is 14-0, outscored its three opponents 26-0, including Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of Los Osos (6-0 and 11-0) and Tuesday’s 9-0 shutout of Mater Dei, to remain No. 1. No. 2 Spain Park (26-1) went 4-0, No. 3 Hendrickson (21-0) won its lone game and No. 4 Pinnacle (21-1) took all three of its games.

California’s Gahr (11-0) and St. Mary’s (10-0), plus Woodinville (6-0) in the state of Washington are new to the poll this week, while California schools La Habra and Mater Dei dropped out.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.