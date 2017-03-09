Scott County leads Boys Sweet 16 field

The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings have tabbed Scott County High School as the favorite to win next week’s Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Cardinals (30-5) are No. 1 in the state in the Litratings and will carry an 18-game winning streak into their Sweet 16 opener against Pulaski County (27-7) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Scott County is among six of the top nine teams in the Litratings that qualified for the Sweet 16, joining No. 4 Bowling Green (32-2), No. 5 Fern Creek (33-2), No. 6 Ballard (28-6), No. 8 Cooper (28-4) and No. 9 Hopkinsville (28-6).

Here are the Litratings for each of the Sweet 16 teams:

1. Scott County (No. 1 in state), 109.3

2. Bowling Green (No. 4 in state), 103.6

3. Fern Creek (No. 5 in state), 102.9

4. Ballard (No. 6 in state), 102.3

5. Cooper (No. 8 in state), 97.9

6. Hopkinsville (No. 9 in state), 95.0

7. Pulaski County, 88.2

8. Perry County Central, 86.9

9. Graves County, 85.9

10. Harlan County, 84.3

11. Elliott County, 82.9

12. Collins, 81.5

13. Scott, 81.1

14. Taylor County, 80.7

15. Pikeville, 73.4

16. Meade County, 70.3

