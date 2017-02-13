Menu
Scott County new No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings

Scott County coach Billy Hicks’ defense is allowing 59.7 points a game.

Scott County High School replaced Covington Catholic as the No. 1 team in The Courier-Journal’s boys basketball Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

Scott County (23-5) has an 11-game winning streak and will host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals are led by Michael Moreno (22.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg), a 6-foot-6 forward who is ranked among the state’s top sophomores.

Covington Catholic dropped to No. 2 following its 81-62 loss to defending state champion Paul Dunbar on Saturday. It was the first game back for Colonels junior guard C.J. Fredrick, who had missed six weeks with a foot injury. He scored 21 points in Saturday’s loss.

Trinity is No. 3 in the Litratings, followed by Fern Creek, Bowling Green and Ballard.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Scott County (23-5)

107.1

2.Covington Catholic (23-5)

106.6

3.Trinity (24-3)

105.3

4.Fern Creek (26-2)

103.8

5.Bowling Green (26-2)

103.3

6.Ballard (22-5)

101.1

7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-6)

99.8

8.Cooper (21-4)

97.4

9.Lexington Catholic (19-7)

95.2

10.Hopkinsville (22-5)

95.1

11.Christian County (22-6)

93.6

12.Oldham County (23-5)

93.6

13.Lexington Christian (19-7)

93.3

14.Campbell County (24-4)

93.2

15.Knox Central (22-5)

92.8

16.South Oldham (22-4)

91.7

17.North Hardin (21-7)

91.3

18.Southwestern (22-5)

90.8

19.Adair County (26-1)

90.5

20.Corbin (21-4)

90.4

REGION 1

1.Graves County

85.9

2.Paducah Tilghman

83.8

3.Marshall County

81.8

4.McCracken County

79.4

5.Mayfield

78.4

6.Calloway County

69.4

7.Murray

66.8

8.St. Mary

54.7

9.Carlisle County

48.8

10.Hickman County

47.6

11.Ballard Memorial

47.1

12.Fulton County

42.7

13.Fulton City

40.4

14.Christian Fellowship

26.8

15.Community Christian

20.2

REGION 2

1.Hopkinsville

95.1

2.Christian County

93.6

3.University Heights

79.8

4.Henderson County

79.5

5.Madisonville

71.3

6.Hopkins Central

71.0

7.Webster County

68.4

8.Caldwell County

65.3

9.Lyon County

60.9

10.Livingston Central

56.8

11.Dawson Springs

51.6

12.Union County

48.6

13.Trigg County

47.4

14.Crittenden County

45.3

15.Fort Campbell

39.0

REGION 3

1.Owensboro Catholic

84.9

2.Apollo

83.0

3.Owensboro

81.0

4.Daviess County

80.4

5.Muhlenberg County

75.6

6.Ohio County

74.7

7.Hancock County

73.4

8.Meade County

70.2

9.Edmonson County

69.1

10.Grayson County

67.7

11.Breckinridge County

67.2

12.Butler County

65.7

13.McLean County

52.6

14.Whitesville Trinity

49.6

15.Frederick Fraize

46.6

REGION 4

1.Bowling Green

103.3

2.Franklin-Simpson

89.4

3.Russellville

82.8

4.Warren Central

82.3

5.Greenwood

78.3

6.Clinton County

72.9

7.Warren East

72.5

8.Barren County

72.3

9.Monroe County

72.0

10.Logan County

66.9

11.Todd Central

64.5

12.Allen County

63.6

13.South Warren

60.5

14.Cumberland County

57.4

15.Glasgow

56.9

16.Russell County

55.3

17.Metcalfe County

34.4

REGION 5

1.North Hardin

91.3

2.Adair County

90.5

3.John Hardin

85.4

4.Bardstown

84.5

5.Taylor County

81.8

6.Larue County

78.9

7.Central Hardin

78.7

8.Elizabethtown

74.4

9.Marion County

73.3

10.Bethlehem

71.2

11.Washington County

68.1

12.Nelson County

64.9

13.Caverna

61.0

14.Green County

59.1

15.Campbellsville

58.4

16.Fort Knox

53.8

17.Hart County

51.5

18.Thomas Nelson

45.5

REGION 6

1.Fern Creek

103.8

2.Bullitt East

90.0

3.PRP

89.5

4.Valley

87.6

5.Doss

86.5

6.Butler

84.0

7.DeSales

83.9

8.Moore

82.4

9.Fairdale

74.4

10.Holy Cross

72.5

11.Southern

72.1

12.Jeffersontown

71.5

13.Iroquois

71.0

14.Western

69.4

15.North Bullitt

66.5

16.Bullitt Central

55.4

17.Beth Haven

49.1

18.Whitefield Academy

46.0

19.Evangel

29.2

REGION 7

1.Trinity

105.3

2.Ballard

101.1

3.Waggener

90.3

4.St. Xavier

86.7

5.Christian Academy

86.0

6.Eastern

85.6

7.Male

81.6

8.Central

79.6

9.Manual

73.1

10.KCD

72.2

11.Seneca

71.4

12.Atherton

68.9

13.Collegiate

63.0

14.St. Francis

43.4

15.Shawnee

42.3

16.Portland Christian

41.3

17.Brown

40.6

REGION 8

1.Oldham County

93.6

2.South Oldham

91.7

3.Simon Kenton

86.4

4.Collins

82.5

5.Walton-Verona

81.7

6.Spencer County

79.1

7.North Oldham

77.7

8.Anderson County

77.3

9.Gallatin County

74.5

10.Williamstown

72.8

11.Shelby County

69.7

12.Grant County

66.6

13.Eminence

66.0

14.Owen County

62.8

15.Henry County

60.8

16.Carroll County

59.9

17.Trimble County

46.0

REGION 9

1.Covington Catholic

106.6

2.Cooper

97.4

3.Dixie Heights

88.9

4.Newport Catholic

82.8

5.Conner

81.2

6.Beechwood

77.2

7.Covington Holy Cross

76.9

8.Erlanger Lloyd

76.3

9.Ryle

75.0

10.Holmes

74.9

11.Highlands

74.3

12.Newport

72.1

13.Boone County

69.7

14.St. Henry

62.2

15.Ludlow

55.9

16.Dayton

50.9

17.Bellevue

50.2

18.Villa Madonna

50.2

19.Heritage Academy

6.8

20.Covington Latin

3.0

REGION 10

1.Campbell County

93.2

2.Paris

84.3

3.Clark County

82.7

4.Scott High

80.4

5.Pendleton County

76.0

6.Mason County

72.1

7.Bracken County

71.0

8.Bourbon County

69.1

9.Harrison County

64.8

10.Montgomery County

62.9

11.Bishop Brossart

61.6

12.Nicholas County

61.4

13.Augusta

56.5

14.Robertson County

53.8

15.Calvary Christian

44.4

16.St. Patrick

40.2

17.Silver Grove

24.9

REGION 11

1.Scott County

107.1

2.Paul Laurence Dunbar

99.8

3.Lexington Catholic

95.2

4.Lexington Christian

93.3

5.Madison Central

87.2

6.Lafayette

86.9

7.Bryan Station

84.5

8.Madison Southern

84.2

9.Henry Clay

84.1

10.Sayre

78.6

11.Woodford County

74.7

12.Franklin County

72.2

13.Tates Creek

70.6

14.Frankfort

62.2

15.Western Hills

58.5

16.Model

52.9

17.Berea

51.2

REGION 12

1.Southwestern

90.8

2.Pulaski County

87.6

3.Mercer County

85.8

4.Lincoln County

84.1

5.West Jessamine

81.0

6.Wayne County

80.7

7.Rockcastle County

77.9

8.Boyle County

77.2

9.Casey County

73.3

10.Somerset

70.9

11.Danville

69.8

12.East Jessamine

69.8

13.McCreary Central

67.8

14.Garrard County

64.5

15.Burgin

42.2

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Knox Central

92.8

2.Corbin

90.4

3.North Laurel

90.2

4.South Laurel

88.9

5.Harlan County

85.1

6.Clay County

75.0

7.Whitley County

69.9

8.Jackson County

67.7

9.Barbourville

66.9

10.Lynn Camp

62.9

11.Bell County

62.6

12.Pineville

59.7

13.Harlan

58.9

14.Oneida Baptist

52.8

15.Williamsburg

51.7

16.Middlesboro

45.0

17.Red Bird

40.6

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

87.0

2.Knott Central

80.5

3.Letcher Central

75.3

4.Cordia

74.3

5.Powell County

73.9

6.Breathitt County

72.2

7.Estill County

69.6

8.Buckhorn

67.5

9.Hazard

66.3

10.Wolfe County

66.2

11.Leslie County

63.4

12.Jackson City

45.5

13.June Buchanan

37.4

14.Jenkins

33.0

15.Owsley County

32.4

16.Lee County

28.4

17.Riverside Christian

13.6

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

78.5

2.Sheldon Clark

77.7

3.Pikeville

77.5

4.Lawrence County

72.2

5.Magoffin County

69.7

6.Belfry

65.3

7.Shelby Valley

64.8

8.East Ridge

63.2

9.South Floyd

62.8

10.Paintsville

61.2

11.Pike Central

59.5

12.Allen Central

53.4

13.Phelps

50.7

14.Prestonsburg

47.4

15.Betsy Layne

38.7

16.Piarist

1.0

REGION 16

1.Boyd County

84.5

2.Elliott County

82.3

3.Rowan County

77.1

4.Greenup County

76.9

5.West Carter

75.9

6.Ashland Blazer

68.6

7.East Carter

68.3

8.Russell

65.0

9.Lewis County

61.4

10.Fairview

60.6

11.Bath County

58.9

12.Morgan County

57.2

13.Fleming County

55.1

14.Raceland

51.1

15.Menifee County

50.2

16.Rose Hill

35.9

