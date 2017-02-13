Scott County new No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings

Scott County High School replaced Covington Catholic as the No. 1 team in The Courier-Journal’s boys basketball Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

Scott County (23-5) has an 11-game winning streak and will host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals are led by Michael Moreno (22.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg), a 6-foot-6 forward who is ranked among the state’s top sophomores.

Covington Catholic dropped to No. 2 following its 81-62 loss to defending state champion Paul Dunbar on Saturday. It was the first game back for Colonels junior guard C.J. Fredrick, who had missed six weeks with a foot injury. He scored 21 points in Saturday’s loss.

Trinity is No. 3 in the Litratings, followed by Fern Creek, Bowling Green and Ballard.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Scott County (23-5) 107.1 2.Covington Catholic (23-5) 106.6 3.Trinity (24-3) 105.3 4.Fern Creek (26-2) 103.8 5.Bowling Green (26-2) 103.3 6.Ballard (22-5) 101.1 7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-6) 99.8 8.Cooper (21-4) 97.4 9.Lexington Catholic (19-7) 95.2 10.Hopkinsville (22-5) 95.1 11.Christian County (22-6) 93.6 12.Oldham County (23-5) 93.6 13.Lexington Christian (19-7) 93.3 14.Campbell County (24-4) 93.2 15.Knox Central (22-5) 92.8 16.South Oldham (22-4) 91.7 17.North Hardin (21-7) 91.3 18.Southwestern (22-5) 90.8 19.Adair County (26-1) 90.5 20.Corbin (21-4) 90.4

REGION 1 1.Graves County 85.9 2.Paducah Tilghman 83.8 3.Marshall County 81.8 4.McCracken County 79.4 5.Mayfield 78.4 6.Calloway County 69.4 7.Murray 66.8 8.St. Mary 54.7 9.Carlisle County 48.8 10.Hickman County 47.6 11.Ballard Memorial 47.1 12.Fulton County 42.7 13.Fulton City 40.4 14.Christian Fellowship 26.8 15.Community Christian 20.2

REGION 2 1.Hopkinsville 95.1 2.Christian County 93.6 3.University Heights 79.8 4.Henderson County 79.5 5.Madisonville 71.3 6.Hopkins Central 71.0 7.Webster County 68.4 8.Caldwell County 65.3 9.Lyon County 60.9 10.Livingston Central 56.8 11.Dawson Springs 51.6 12.Union County 48.6 13.Trigg County 47.4 14.Crittenden County 45.3 15.Fort Campbell 39.0

REGION 3 1.Owensboro Catholic 84.9 2.Apollo 83.0 3.Owensboro 81.0 4.Daviess County 80.4 5.Muhlenberg County 75.6 6.Ohio County 74.7 7.Hancock County 73.4 8.Meade County 70.2 9.Edmonson County 69.1 10.Grayson County 67.7 11.Breckinridge County 67.2 12.Butler County 65.7 13.McLean County 52.6 14.Whitesville Trinity 49.6 15.Frederick Fraize 46.6

REGION 4 1.Bowling Green 103.3 2.Franklin-Simpson 89.4 3.Russellville 82.8 4.Warren Central 82.3 5.Greenwood 78.3 6.Clinton County 72.9 7.Warren East 72.5 8.Barren County 72.3 9.Monroe County 72.0 10.Logan County 66.9 11.Todd Central 64.5 12.Allen County 63.6 13.South Warren 60.5 14.Cumberland County 57.4 15.Glasgow 56.9 16.Russell County 55.3 17.Metcalfe County 34.4

REGION 5 1.North Hardin 91.3 2.Adair County 90.5 3.John Hardin 85.4 4.Bardstown 84.5 5.Taylor County 81.8 6.Larue County 78.9 7.Central Hardin 78.7 8.Elizabethtown 74.4 9.Marion County 73.3 10.Bethlehem 71.2 11.Washington County 68.1 12.Nelson County 64.9 13.Caverna 61.0 14.Green County 59.1 15.Campbellsville 58.4 16.Fort Knox 53.8 17.Hart County 51.5 18.Thomas Nelson 45.5

REGION 6 1.Fern Creek 103.8 2.Bullitt East 90.0 3.PRP 89.5 4.Valley 87.6 5.Doss 86.5 6.Butler 84.0 7.DeSales 83.9 8.Moore 82.4 9.Fairdale 74.4 10.Holy Cross 72.5 11.Southern 72.1 12.Jeffersontown 71.5 13.Iroquois 71.0 14.Western 69.4 15.North Bullitt 66.5 16.Bullitt Central 55.4 17.Beth Haven 49.1 18.Whitefield Academy 46.0 19.Evangel 29.2

REGION 7 1.Trinity 105.3 2.Ballard 101.1 3.Waggener 90.3 4.St. Xavier 86.7 5.Christian Academy 86.0 6.Eastern 85.6 7.Male 81.6 8.Central 79.6 9.Manual 73.1 10.KCD 72.2 11.Seneca 71.4 12.Atherton 68.9 13.Collegiate 63.0 14.St. Francis 43.4 15.Shawnee 42.3 16.Portland Christian 41.3 17.Brown 40.6

REGION 8 1.Oldham County 93.6 2.South Oldham 91.7 3.Simon Kenton 86.4 4.Collins 82.5 5.Walton-Verona 81.7 6.Spencer County 79.1 7.North Oldham 77.7 8.Anderson County 77.3 9.Gallatin County 74.5 10.Williamstown 72.8 11.Shelby County 69.7 12.Grant County 66.6 13.Eminence 66.0 14.Owen County 62.8 15.Henry County 60.8 16.Carroll County 59.9 17.Trimble County 46.0

REGION 9 1.Covington Catholic 106.6 2.Cooper 97.4 3.Dixie Heights 88.9 4.Newport Catholic 82.8 5.Conner 81.2 6.Beechwood 77.2 7.Covington Holy Cross 76.9 8.Erlanger Lloyd 76.3 9.Ryle 75.0 10.Holmes 74.9 11.Highlands 74.3 12.Newport 72.1 13.Boone County 69.7 14.St. Henry 62.2 15.Ludlow 55.9 16.Dayton 50.9 17.Bellevue 50.2 18.Villa Madonna 50.2 19.Heritage Academy 6.8 20.Covington Latin 3.0

REGION 10 1.Campbell County 93.2 2.Paris 84.3 3.Clark County 82.7 4.Scott High 80.4 5.Pendleton County 76.0 6.Mason County 72.1 7.Bracken County 71.0 8.Bourbon County 69.1 9.Harrison County 64.8 10.Montgomery County 62.9 11.Bishop Brossart 61.6 12.Nicholas County 61.4 13.Augusta 56.5 14.Robertson County 53.8 15.Calvary Christian 44.4 16.St. Patrick 40.2 17.Silver Grove 24.9

REGION 11 1.Scott County 107.1 2.Paul Laurence Dunbar 99.8 3.Lexington Catholic 95.2 4.Lexington Christian 93.3 5.Madison Central 87.2 6.Lafayette 86.9 7.Bryan Station 84.5 8.Madison Southern 84.2 9.Henry Clay 84.1 10.Sayre 78.6 11.Woodford County 74.7 12.Franklin County 72.2 13.Tates Creek 70.6 14.Frankfort 62.2 15.Western Hills 58.5 16.Model 52.9 17.Berea 51.2

REGION 12 1.Southwestern 90.8 2.Pulaski County 87.6 3.Mercer County 85.8 4.Lincoln County 84.1 5.West Jessamine 81.0 6.Wayne County 80.7 7.Rockcastle County 77.9 8.Boyle County 77.2 9.Casey County 73.3 10.Somerset 70.9 11.Danville 69.8 12.East Jessamine 69.8 13.McCreary Central 67.8 14.Garrard County 64.5 15.Burgin 42.2 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Knox Central 92.8 2.Corbin 90.4 3.North Laurel 90.2 4.South Laurel 88.9 5.Harlan County 85.1 6.Clay County 75.0 7.Whitley County 69.9 8.Jackson County 67.7 9.Barbourville 66.9 10.Lynn Camp 62.9 11.Bell County 62.6 12.Pineville 59.7 13.Harlan 58.9 14.Oneida Baptist 52.8 15.Williamsburg 51.7 16.Middlesboro 45.0 17.Red Bird 40.6

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 87.0 2.Knott Central 80.5 3.Letcher Central 75.3 4.Cordia 74.3 5.Powell County 73.9 6.Breathitt County 72.2 7.Estill County 69.6 8.Buckhorn 67.5 9.Hazard 66.3 10.Wolfe County 66.2 11.Leslie County 63.4 12.Jackson City 45.5 13.June Buchanan 37.4 14.Jenkins 33.0 15.Owsley County 32.4 16.Lee County 28.4 17.Riverside Christian 13.6

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 78.5 2.Sheldon Clark 77.7 3.Pikeville 77.5 4.Lawrence County 72.2 5.Magoffin County 69.7 6.Belfry 65.3 7.Shelby Valley 64.8 8.East Ridge 63.2 9.South Floyd 62.8 10.Paintsville 61.2 11.Pike Central 59.5 12.Allen Central 53.4 13.Phelps 50.7 14.Prestonsburg 47.4 15.Betsy Layne 38.7 16.Piarist 1.0