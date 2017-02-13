Scott County new No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings

Scott County High School replaced Covington Catholic as the No. 1 team in The Courier-Journal’s boys basketball Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.
Scott County (23-5) has an 11-game winning streak and will host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals are led by Michael Moreno (22.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg), a 6-foot-6 forward who is ranked among the state’s top sophomores.
Covington Catholic dropped to No. 2 following its 81-62 loss to defending state champion Paul Dunbar on Saturday. It was the first game back for Colonels junior guard C.J. Fredrick, who had missed six weeks with a foot injury. He scored 21 points in Saturday’s loss.
Trinity is No. 3 in the Litratings, followed by Fern Creek, Bowling Green and Ballard.
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete Litratings:
|
The LITKENHOUS RATINGS
|
1.Scott County (23-5)
|
107.1
|
2.Covington Catholic (23-5)
|
106.6
|
3.Trinity (24-3)
|
105.3
|
4.Fern Creek (26-2)
|
103.8
|
5.Bowling Green (26-2)
|
103.3
|
6.Ballard (22-5)
|
101.1
|
7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-6)
|
99.8
|
8.Cooper (21-4)
|
97.4
|
9.Lexington Catholic (19-7)
|
95.2
|
10.Hopkinsville (22-5)
|
95.1
|
11.Christian County (22-6)
|
93.6
|
12.Oldham County (23-5)
|
93.6
|
13.Lexington Christian (19-7)
|
93.3
|
14.Campbell County (24-4)
|
93.2
|
15.Knox Central (22-5)
|
92.8
|
16.South Oldham (22-4)
|
91.7
|
17.North Hardin (21-7)
|
91.3
|
18.Southwestern (22-5)
|
90.8
|
19.Adair County (26-1)
|
90.5
|
20.Corbin (21-4)
|
90.4
|
REGION 1
|
1.Graves County
|
85.9
|
2.Paducah Tilghman
|
83.8
|
3.Marshall County
|
81.8
|
4.McCracken County
|
79.4
|
5.Mayfield
|
78.4
|
6.Calloway County
|
69.4
|
7.Murray
|
66.8
|
8.St. Mary
|
54.7
|
9.Carlisle County
|
48.8
|
10.Hickman County
|
47.6
|
11.Ballard Memorial
|
47.1
|
12.Fulton County
|
42.7
|
13.Fulton City
|
40.4
|
14.Christian Fellowship
|
26.8
|
15.Community Christian
|
20.2
|
REGION 2
|
1.Hopkinsville
|
95.1
|
2.Christian County
|
93.6
|
3.University Heights
|
79.8
|
4.Henderson County
|
79.5
|
5.Madisonville
|
71.3
|
6.Hopkins Central
|
71.0
|
7.Webster County
|
68.4
|
8.Caldwell County
|
65.3
|
9.Lyon County
|
60.9
|
10.Livingston Central
|
56.8
|
11.Dawson Springs
|
51.6
|
12.Union County
|
48.6
|
13.Trigg County
|
47.4
|
14.Crittenden County
|
45.3
|
15.Fort Campbell
|
39.0
|
REGION 3
|
1.Owensboro Catholic
|
84.9
|
2.Apollo
|
83.0
|
3.Owensboro
|
81.0
|
4.Daviess County
|
80.4
|
5.Muhlenberg County
|
75.6
|
6.Ohio County
|
74.7
|
7.Hancock County
|
73.4
|
8.Meade County
|
70.2
|
9.Edmonson County
|
69.1
|
10.Grayson County
|
67.7
|
11.Breckinridge County
|
67.2
|
12.Butler County
|
65.7
|
13.McLean County
|
52.6
|
14.Whitesville Trinity
|
49.6
|
15.Frederick Fraize
|
46.6
|
REGION 4
|
1.Bowling Green
|
103.3
|
2.Franklin-Simpson
|
89.4
|
3.Russellville
|
82.8
|
4.Warren Central
|
82.3
|
5.Greenwood
|
78.3
|
6.Clinton County
|
72.9
|
7.Warren East
|
72.5
|
8.Barren County
|
72.3
|
9.Monroe County
|
72.0
|
10.Logan County
|
66.9
|
11.Todd Central
|
64.5
|
12.Allen County
|
63.6
|
13.South Warren
|
60.5
|
14.Cumberland County
|
57.4
|
15.Glasgow
|
56.9
|
16.Russell County
|
55.3
|
17.Metcalfe County
|
34.4
|
REGION 5
|
1.North Hardin
|
91.3
|
2.Adair County
|
90.5
|
3.John Hardin
|
85.4
|
4.Bardstown
|
84.5
|
5.Taylor County
|
81.8
|
6.Larue County
|
78.9
|
7.Central Hardin
|
78.7
|
8.Elizabethtown
|
74.4
|
9.Marion County
|
73.3
|
10.Bethlehem
|
71.2
|
11.Washington County
|
68.1
|
12.Nelson County
|
64.9
|
13.Caverna
|
61.0
|
14.Green County
|
59.1
|
15.Campbellsville
|
58.4
|
16.Fort Knox
|
53.8
|
17.Hart County
|
51.5
|
18.Thomas Nelson
|
45.5
|
REGION 6
|
1.Fern Creek
|
103.8
|
2.Bullitt East
|
90.0
|
3.PRP
|
89.5
|
4.Valley
|
87.6
|
5.Doss
|
86.5
|
6.Butler
|
84.0
|
7.DeSales
|
83.9
|
8.Moore
|
82.4
|
9.Fairdale
|
74.4
|
10.Holy Cross
|
72.5
|
11.Southern
|
72.1
|
12.Jeffersontown
|
71.5
|
13.Iroquois
|
71.0
|
14.Western
|
69.4
|
15.North Bullitt
|
66.5
|
16.Bullitt Central
|
55.4
|
17.Beth Haven
|
49.1
|
18.Whitefield Academy
|
46.0
|
19.Evangel
|
29.2
|
REGION 7
|
1.Trinity
|
105.3
|
2.Ballard
|
101.1
|
3.Waggener
|
90.3
|
4.St. Xavier
|
86.7
|
5.Christian Academy
|
86.0
|
6.Eastern
|
85.6
|
7.Male
|
81.6
|
8.Central
|
79.6
|
9.Manual
|
73.1
|
10.KCD
|
72.2
|
11.Seneca
|
71.4
|
12.Atherton
|
68.9
|
13.Collegiate
|
63.0
|
14.St. Francis
|
43.4
|
15.Shawnee
|
42.3
|
16.Portland Christian
|
41.3
|
17.Brown
|
40.6
|
REGION 8
|
1.Oldham County
|
93.6
|
2.South Oldham
|
91.7
|
3.Simon Kenton
|
86.4
|
4.Collins
|
82.5
|
5.Walton-Verona
|
81.7
|
6.Spencer County
|
79.1
|
7.North Oldham
|
77.7
|
8.Anderson County
|
77.3
|
9.Gallatin County
|
74.5
|
10.Williamstown
|
72.8
|
11.Shelby County
|
69.7
|
12.Grant County
|
66.6
|
13.Eminence
|
66.0
|
14.Owen County
|
62.8
|
15.Henry County
|
60.8
|
16.Carroll County
|
59.9
|
17.Trimble County
|
46.0
|
REGION 9
|
1.Covington Catholic
|
106.6
|
2.Cooper
|
97.4
|
3.Dixie Heights
|
88.9
|
4.Newport Catholic
|
82.8
|
5.Conner
|
81.2
|
6.Beechwood
|
77.2
|
7.Covington Holy Cross
|
76.9
|
8.Erlanger Lloyd
|
76.3
|
9.Ryle
|
75.0
|
10.Holmes
|
74.9
|
11.Highlands
|
74.3
|
12.Newport
|
72.1
|
13.Boone County
|
69.7
|
14.St. Henry
|
62.2
|
15.Ludlow
|
55.9
|
16.Dayton
|
50.9
|
17.Bellevue
|
50.2
|
18.Villa Madonna
|
50.2
|
19.Heritage Academy
|
6.8
|
20.Covington Latin
|
3.0
|
REGION 10
|
1.Campbell County
|
93.2
|
2.Paris
|
84.3
|
3.Clark County
|
82.7
|
4.Scott High
|
80.4
|
5.Pendleton County
|
76.0
|
6.Mason County
|
72.1
|
7.Bracken County
|
71.0
|
8.Bourbon County
|
69.1
|
9.Harrison County
|
64.8
|
10.Montgomery County
|
62.9
|
11.Bishop Brossart
|
61.6
|
12.Nicholas County
|
61.4
|
13.Augusta
|
56.5
|
14.Robertson County
|
53.8
|
15.Calvary Christian
|
44.4
|
16.St. Patrick
|
40.2
|
17.Silver Grove
|
24.9
|
REGION 11
|
1.Scott County
|
107.1
|
2.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
99.8
|
3.Lexington Catholic
|
95.2
|
4.Lexington Christian
|
93.3
|
5.Madison Central
|
87.2
|
6.Lafayette
|
86.9
|
7.Bryan Station
|
84.5
|
8.Madison Southern
|
84.2
|
9.Henry Clay
|
84.1
|
10.Sayre
|
78.6
|
11.Woodford County
|
74.7
|
12.Franklin County
|
72.2
|
13.Tates Creek
|
70.6
|
14.Frankfort
|
62.2
|
15.Western Hills
|
58.5
|
16.Model
|
52.9
|
17.Berea
|
51.2
|
REGION 12
|
1.Southwestern
|
90.8
|
2.Pulaski County
|
87.6
|
3.Mercer County
|
85.8
|
4.Lincoln County
|
84.1
|
5.West Jessamine
|
81.0
|
6.Wayne County
|
80.7
|
7.Rockcastle County
|
77.9
|
8.Boyle County
|
77.2
|
9.Casey County
|
73.3
|
10.Somerset
|
70.9
|
11.Danville
|
69.8
|
12.East Jessamine
|
69.8
|
13.McCreary Central
|
67.8
|
14.Garrard County
|
64.5
|
15.Burgin
|
42.2
|
16.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
REGION 13
|
1.Knox Central
|
92.8
|
2.Corbin
|
90.4
|
3.North Laurel
|
90.2
|
4.South Laurel
|
88.9
|
5.Harlan County
|
85.1
|
6.Clay County
|
75.0
|
7.Whitley County
|
69.9
|
8.Jackson County
|
67.7
|
9.Barbourville
|
66.9
|
10.Lynn Camp
|
62.9
|
11.Bell County
|
62.6
|
12.Pineville
|
59.7
|
13.Harlan
|
58.9
|
14.Oneida Baptist
|
52.8
|
15.Williamsburg
|
51.7
|
16.Middlesboro
|
45.0
|
17.Red Bird
|
40.6
|
REGION 14
|
1.Perry Central
|
87.0
|
2.Knott Central
|
80.5
|
3.Letcher Central
|
75.3
|
4.Cordia
|
74.3
|
5.Powell County
|
73.9
|
6.Breathitt County
|
72.2
|
7.Estill County
|
69.6
|
8.Buckhorn
|
67.5
|
9.Hazard
|
66.3
|
10.Wolfe County
|
66.2
|
11.Leslie County
|
63.4
|
12.Jackson City
|
45.5
|
13.June Buchanan
|
37.4
|
14.Jenkins
|
33.0
|
15.Owsley County
|
32.4
|
16.Lee County
|
28.4
|
17.Riverside Christian
|
13.6
|
REGION 15
|
1.Johnson Central
|
78.5
|
2.Sheldon Clark
|
77.7
|
3.Pikeville
|
77.5
|
4.Lawrence County
|
72.2
|
5.Magoffin County
|
69.7
|
6.Belfry
|
65.3
|
7.Shelby Valley
|
64.8
|
8.East Ridge
|
63.2
|
9.South Floyd
|
62.8
|
10.Paintsville
|
61.2
|
11.Pike Central
|
59.5
|
12.Allen Central
|
53.4
|
13.Phelps
|
50.7
|
14.Prestonsburg
|
47.4
|
15.Betsy Layne
|
38.7
|
16.Piarist
|
1.0
|
REGION 16
|
1.Boyd County
|
84.5
|
2.Elliott County
|
82.3
|
3.Rowan County
|
77.1
|
4.Greenup County
|
76.9
|
5.West Carter
|
75.9
|
6.Ashland Blazer
|
68.6
|
7.East Carter
|
68.3
|
8.Russell
|
65.0
|
9.Lewis County
|
61.4
|
10.Fairview
|
60.6
|
11.Bath County
|
58.9
|
12.Morgan County
|
57.2
|
13.Fleming County
|
55.1
|
14.Raceland
|
51.1
|
15.Menifee County
|
50.2
|
16.Rose Hill
|
35.9