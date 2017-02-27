Menu
Basketball

Scott County stays No. 1 in boys Litratings

Scott County coach Billy Hicks urges on his team vs. Ballard. December 2, 2013

The Scott County High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 ranking in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Cardinals (27-5) will take a 15-game winning streak into their 11th Region Tournament quarterfinal against Frankfort on Thursday.

Covington Catholic (27-5) is No. 2, followed by Trinity (28-3), Bowling Green (29-2), Fern Creek (30-2) and Ballard (25-6).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Scott County (27-5)

108.8

2.Covington Catholic (27-5)

105.6

3.Trinity (28-3)

105.0

4.Bowling Green (29-2)

104.1

5.Fern Creek (30-2)

103.6

6.Ballard (25-6)

101.1

7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-9)

97.9

8.Cooper (25-4)

97.6

9.Lexington Christian (22-8)

94.6

10.Hopkinsville (25-6)

94.4

11.Lexington Catholic (22-8)

94.0

12.Christian County (25-7)

93.9

13.Oldham County (26-5)

93.1

14.Knox Central (26-5)

92.7

15.South Oldham (25-5)

92.3

16.Campbell County (28-4)

92.3

17.North Hardin (23-8)

91.3

18.Southwestern (24-5)

91.2

19.Adair County (30-1)

90.9

20.Corbin (25-5)

90.6

REGION 1

1.Graves County

85.7

2.Paducah Tilghman

83.4

3.Marshall County

81.3

4.McCracken County

79.5

5.Mayfield

78.2

6.Calloway County

70.4

7.Murray

66.7

8.St. Mary

54.9

9.Hickman County

48.7

10.Carlisle County

48.6

11.Ballard Memorial

47.8

12.Fulton County

42.6

13.Fulton City

39.9

14.Christian Fellowship

27.7

15.Community Christian

21.2

REGION 2

1.Hopkinsville

94.4

2.Christian County

93.9

3.Henderson County

80.0

4.University Heights

79.3

5.Madisonville

71.9

6.Hopkins Central

71.3

7.Webster County

68.2

8.Caldwell County

65.5

9.Lyon County

60.3

10.Livingston Central

57.6

11.Dawson Springs

53.1

12.Union County

49.7

13.Trigg County

46.9

14.Crittenden County

45.4

15.Fort Campbell

40.7

REGION 3

1.Owensboro Catholic

83.8

2.Apollo

82.0

3.Owensboro

80.2

4.Daviess County

80.1

5.Muhlenberg County

76.5

6.Ohio County

75.0

7.Hancock County

71.9

8.Edmonson County

70.0

9.Meade County

69.1

10.Grayson County

67.8

11.Breckinridge County

67.4

12.Butler County

66.5

13.McLean County

52.1

14.Whitesville Trinity

50.2

15.Frederick Fraize

46.7

REGION 4

1.Bowling Green

104.1

2.Franklin-Simpson

90.3

3.Russellville

82.8

4.Warren Central

82.2

5.Greenwood

77.9

6.Clinton County

73.0

7.Barren County

72.5

8.Monroe County

72.4

9.Warren East

71.4

10.Logan County

67.0

11.Todd Central

63.4

12.Allen County

63.3

13.South Warren

59.0

14.Cumberland County

56.6

15.Glasgow

55.8

16.Russell County

55.7

17.Metcalfe County

35.2

REGION 5

1.North Hardin

91.3

2.Adair County

90.9

3.John Hardin

86.0

4.Bardstown

84.3

5.Taylor County

80.0

6.Larue County

78.9

7.Central Hardin

78.6

8.Elizabethtown

74.6

9.Marion County

72.8

10.Bethlehem

70.5

11.Washington County

67.6

12.Nelson County

65.8

13.Caverna

61.0

14.Green County

58.8

15.Campbellsville

57.4

16.Fort Knox

54.6

17.Hart County

51.9

18.Thomas Nelson

45.2

REGION 6

1.Fern Creek

103.6

2.PRP

90.4

3.Bullitt East

89.1

4.Doss

88.3

5.Valley

86.5

6.Butler

84.6

7.DeSales

83.2

8.Moore

80.8

9.Fairdale

74.7

10.Southern

74.0

11.Holy Cross

72.2

12.Jeffersontown

72.2

13.Iroquois

72.0

14.Western

70.8

15.North Bullitt

66.6

16.Bullitt Central

55.7

17.Beth Haven

49.1

18.Whitefield Academy

46.0

19.Evangel

29.5

REGION 7

1.Trinity

105.0

2.Ballard

101.1

3.Waggener

89.7

4.St. Xavier

86.0

5.Christian Academy

85.7

6.Eastern

83.6

7.Male

82.0

8.Central

78.9

9.Manual

73.4

10.Seneca

72.2

11.KCD

71.1

12.Atherton

69.6

13.Collegiate

64.1

14.St. Francis

44.8

15.Shawnee

41.8

16.Portland Christian

41.4

17.Brown

41.0

REGION 8

1.Oldham County

93.1

2.South Oldham

92.3

3.Simon Kenton

86.3

4.Walton-Verona

81.6

5.Collins

81.3

6.Spencer County

79.3

7.North Oldham

78.4

8.Anderson County

78.2

9.Gallatin County

75.4

10.Williamstown

73.1

11.Shelby County

70.5

12.Eminence

65.8

13.Grant County

65.8

14.Owen County

62.8

15.Henry County

61.4

16.Carroll County

59.8

17.Trimble County

47.2

REGION 9

1.Covington Catholic

105.6

2.Cooper

97.6

3.Dixie Heights

87.9

4.Newport Catholic

83.0

5.Conner

81.1

6.Erlanger Lloyd

77.5

7.Beechwood

77.3

8.Covington Holy Cross

76.7

9.Holmes

75.3

10.Ryle

75.0

11.Newport

74.1

12.Highlands

72.9

13.Boone County

69.9

14.St. Henry

63.6

15.Ludlow

56.7

16.Dayton

52.1

17.Villa Madonna

49.2

18.Bellevue

49.1

19.Heritage Academy

7.0

20.Covington Latin

2.1

REGION 10

1.Campbell County

92.3

2.Paris

85.4

3.Clark County

81.9

4.Scott High

80.1

5.Pendleton County

75.5

6.Mason County

72.4

7.Bracken County

70.3

8.Bourbon County

68.4

9.Harrison County

65.0

10.Montgomery County

63.4

11.Bishop Brossart

62.1

12.Nicholas County

60.8

13.Augusta

57.0

14.Robertson County

53.0

15.Calvary Christian

43.4

16.St. Patrick

41.7

17.Silver Grove

25.7

REGION 11

1.Scott County

108.8

2.Paul Laurence Dunbar

97.9

3.Lexington Christian

94.6

4.Lexington Catholic

94.0

5.Madison Central

86.7

6.Lafayette

86.5

7.Bryan Station

84.6

8.Madison Southern

84.3

9.Henry Clay

83.9

10.Sayre

78.7

11.Woodford County

74.3

12.Franklin County

72.5

13.Tates Creek

70.4

14.Frankfort

63.8

15.Western Hills

59.2

16.Model

53.4

17.Berea

50.5

REGION 12

1.Southwestern

91.2

2.Pulaski County

87.4

3.Mercer County

86.1

4.Lincoln County

84.3

5.West Jessamine

82.4

6.Wayne County

80.6

7.Boyle County

78.8

8.Rockcastle County

78.4

9.Casey County

73.3

10.Somerset

70.6

11.East Jessamine

69.8

12.Danville

69.1

13.McCreary Central

69.1

14.Garrard County

64.9

15.Burgin

41.5

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Knox Central

92.7

2.Corbin

90.6

3.North Laurel

89.1

4.South Laurel

87.8

5.Harlan County

84.2

6.Clay County

75.5

7.Whitley County

70.4

8.Jackson County

68.3

9.Barbourville

68.1

10.Lynn Camp

64.5

11.Bell County

63.7

12.Pineville

60.2

13.Harlan

59.3

14.Oneida Baptist

54.7

15.Williamsburg

54.0

16.Middlesboro

45.9

17.Red Bird

41.9

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

87.3

2.Knott Central

80.3

3.Letcher Central

75.8

4.Cordia

74.5

5.Powell County

73.0

6.Breathitt County

71.6

7.Estill County

69.6

8.Buckhorn

67.5

9.Wolfe County

66.8

10.Hazard

65.9

11.Leslie County

62.7

12.Jackson City

44.0

13.June Buchanan

37.1

14.Jenkins

33.7

15.Owsley County

32.5

16.Lee County

27.4

17.Riverside Christian

14.4

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

79.0

2.Sheldon Clark

79.0

3.Pikeville

73.0

4.Lawrence County

71.8

5.Magoffin County

69.7

6.Belfry

64.2

7.Shelby Valley

63.8

8.South Floyd

62.2

9.East Ridge

62.1

10.Paintsville

61.5

11.Pike Central

59.8

12.Allen Central

52.0

13.Phelps

50.1

14.Prestonsburg

48.4

15.Betsy Layne

40.0

16.Piarist

1.0

REGION 16

1.Elliott County

83.4

2.Boyd County

82.5

3.Greenup County

76.1

4.Rowan County

75.9

5.West Carter

75.9

6.East Carter

69.1

7.Ashland Blazer

68.9

8.Russell

64.8

9.Lewis County

61.9

10.Fairview

60.8

11.Bath County

58.3

12.Morgan County

58.0

13.Fleming County

56.5

14.Raceland

51.7

15.Menifee County

51.0

16.Rose Hill

35.5

                                 

