Scott County stays No. 1 in boys Litratings

The Scott County High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 ranking in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.

The Cardinals (27-5) will take a 15-game winning streak into their 11th Region Tournament quarterfinal against Frankfort on Thursday.

Covington Catholic (27-5) is No. 2, followed by Trinity (28-3), Bowling Green (29-2), Fern Creek (30-2) and Ballard (25-6).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Scott County (27-5) 108.8 2.Covington Catholic (27-5) 105.6 3.Trinity (28-3) 105.0 4.Bowling Green (29-2) 104.1 5.Fern Creek (30-2) 103.6 6.Ballard (25-6) 101.1 7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-9) 97.9 8.Cooper (25-4) 97.6 9.Lexington Christian (22-8) 94.6 10.Hopkinsville (25-6) 94.4 11.Lexington Catholic (22-8) 94.0 12.Christian County (25-7) 93.9 13.Oldham County (26-5) 93.1 14.Knox Central (26-5) 92.7 15.South Oldham (25-5) 92.3 16.Campbell County (28-4) 92.3 17.North Hardin (23-8) 91.3 18.Southwestern (24-5) 91.2 19.Adair County (30-1) 90.9 20.Corbin (25-5) 90.6

REGION 1 1.Graves County 85.7 2.Paducah Tilghman 83.4 3.Marshall County 81.3 4.McCracken County 79.5 5.Mayfield 78.2 6.Calloway County 70.4 7.Murray 66.7 8.St. Mary 54.9 9.Hickman County 48.7 10.Carlisle County 48.6 11.Ballard Memorial 47.8 12.Fulton County 42.6 13.Fulton City 39.9 14.Christian Fellowship 27.7 15.Community Christian 21.2

REGION 2 1.Hopkinsville 94.4 2.Christian County 93.9 3.Henderson County 80.0 4.University Heights 79.3 5.Madisonville 71.9 6.Hopkins Central 71.3 7.Webster County 68.2 8.Caldwell County 65.5 9.Lyon County 60.3 10.Livingston Central 57.6 11.Dawson Springs 53.1 12.Union County 49.7 13.Trigg County 46.9 14.Crittenden County 45.4 15.Fort Campbell 40.7

REGION 3 1.Owensboro Catholic 83.8 2.Apollo 82.0 3.Owensboro 80.2 4.Daviess County 80.1 5.Muhlenberg County 76.5 6.Ohio County 75.0 7.Hancock County 71.9 8.Edmonson County 70.0 9.Meade County 69.1 10.Grayson County 67.8 11.Breckinridge County 67.4 12.Butler County 66.5 13.McLean County 52.1 14.Whitesville Trinity 50.2 15.Frederick Fraize 46.7

REGION 4 1.Bowling Green 104.1 2.Franklin-Simpson 90.3 3.Russellville 82.8 4.Warren Central 82.2 5.Greenwood 77.9 6.Clinton County 73.0 7.Barren County 72.5 8.Monroe County 72.4 9.Warren East 71.4 10.Logan County 67.0 11.Todd Central 63.4 12.Allen County 63.3 13.South Warren 59.0 14.Cumberland County 56.6 15.Glasgow 55.8 16.Russell County 55.7 17.Metcalfe County 35.2

REGION 5 1.North Hardin 91.3 2.Adair County 90.9 3.John Hardin 86.0 4.Bardstown 84.3 5.Taylor County 80.0 6.Larue County 78.9 7.Central Hardin 78.6 8.Elizabethtown 74.6 9.Marion County 72.8 10.Bethlehem 70.5 11.Washington County 67.6 12.Nelson County 65.8 13.Caverna 61.0 14.Green County 58.8 15.Campbellsville 57.4 16.Fort Knox 54.6 17.Hart County 51.9 18.Thomas Nelson 45.2

REGION 6 1.Fern Creek 103.6 2.PRP 90.4 3.Bullitt East 89.1 4.Doss 88.3 5.Valley 86.5 6.Butler 84.6 7.DeSales 83.2 8.Moore 80.8 9.Fairdale 74.7 10.Southern 74.0 11.Holy Cross 72.2 12.Jeffersontown 72.2 13.Iroquois 72.0 14.Western 70.8 15.North Bullitt 66.6 16.Bullitt Central 55.7 17.Beth Haven 49.1 18.Whitefield Academy 46.0 19.Evangel 29.5

REGION 7 1.Trinity 105.0 2.Ballard 101.1 3.Waggener 89.7 4.St. Xavier 86.0 5.Christian Academy 85.7 6.Eastern 83.6 7.Male 82.0 8.Central 78.9 9.Manual 73.4 10.Seneca 72.2 11.KCD 71.1 12.Atherton 69.6 13.Collegiate 64.1 14.St. Francis 44.8 15.Shawnee 41.8 16.Portland Christian 41.4 17.Brown 41.0

REGION 8 1.Oldham County 93.1 2.South Oldham 92.3 3.Simon Kenton 86.3 4.Walton-Verona 81.6 5.Collins 81.3 6.Spencer County 79.3 7.North Oldham 78.4 8.Anderson County 78.2 9.Gallatin County 75.4 10.Williamstown 73.1 11.Shelby County 70.5 12.Eminence 65.8 13.Grant County 65.8 14.Owen County 62.8 15.Henry County 61.4 16.Carroll County 59.8 17.Trimble County 47.2

REGION 9 1.Covington Catholic 105.6 2.Cooper 97.6 3.Dixie Heights 87.9 4.Newport Catholic 83.0 5.Conner 81.1 6.Erlanger Lloyd 77.5 7.Beechwood 77.3 8.Covington Holy Cross 76.7 9.Holmes 75.3 10.Ryle 75.0 11.Newport 74.1 12.Highlands 72.9 13.Boone County 69.9 14.St. Henry 63.6 15.Ludlow 56.7 16.Dayton 52.1 17.Villa Madonna 49.2 18.Bellevue 49.1 19.Heritage Academy 7.0 20.Covington Latin 2.1

REGION 10 1.Campbell County 92.3 2.Paris 85.4 3.Clark County 81.9 4.Scott High 80.1 5.Pendleton County 75.5 6.Mason County 72.4 7.Bracken County 70.3 8.Bourbon County 68.4 9.Harrison County 65.0 10.Montgomery County 63.4 11.Bishop Brossart 62.1 12.Nicholas County 60.8 13.Augusta 57.0 14.Robertson County 53.0 15.Calvary Christian 43.4 16.St. Patrick 41.7 17.Silver Grove 25.7

REGION 11 1.Scott County 108.8 2.Paul Laurence Dunbar 97.9 3.Lexington Christian 94.6 4.Lexington Catholic 94.0 5.Madison Central 86.7 6.Lafayette 86.5 7.Bryan Station 84.6 8.Madison Southern 84.3 9.Henry Clay 83.9 10.Sayre 78.7 11.Woodford County 74.3 12.Franklin County 72.5 13.Tates Creek 70.4 14.Frankfort 63.8 15.Western Hills 59.2 16.Model 53.4 17.Berea 50.5

REGION 12 1.Southwestern 91.2 2.Pulaski County 87.4 3.Mercer County 86.1 4.Lincoln County 84.3 5.West Jessamine 82.4 6.Wayne County 80.6 7.Boyle County 78.8 8.Rockcastle County 78.4 9.Casey County 73.3 10.Somerset 70.6 11.East Jessamine 69.8 12.Danville 69.1 13.McCreary Central 69.1 14.Garrard County 64.9 15.Burgin 41.5 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Knox Central 92.7 2.Corbin 90.6 3.North Laurel 89.1 4.South Laurel 87.8 5.Harlan County 84.2 6.Clay County 75.5 7.Whitley County 70.4 8.Jackson County 68.3 9.Barbourville 68.1 10.Lynn Camp 64.5 11.Bell County 63.7 12.Pineville 60.2 13.Harlan 59.3 14.Oneida Baptist 54.7 15.Williamsburg 54.0 16.Middlesboro 45.9 17.Red Bird 41.9

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 87.3 2.Knott Central 80.3 3.Letcher Central 75.8 4.Cordia 74.5 5.Powell County 73.0 6.Breathitt County 71.6 7.Estill County 69.6 8.Buckhorn 67.5 9.Wolfe County 66.8 10.Hazard 65.9 11.Leslie County 62.7 12.Jackson City 44.0 13.June Buchanan 37.1 14.Jenkins 33.7 15.Owsley County 32.5 16.Lee County 27.4 17.Riverside Christian 14.4

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 79.0 2.Sheldon Clark 79.0 3.Pikeville 73.0 4.Lawrence County 71.8 5.Magoffin County 69.7 6.Belfry 64.2 7.Shelby Valley 63.8 8.South Floyd 62.2 9.East Ridge 62.1 10.Paintsville 61.5 11.Pike Central 59.8 12.Allen Central 52.0 13.Phelps 50.1 14.Prestonsburg 48.4 15.Betsy Layne 40.0 16.Piarist 1.0