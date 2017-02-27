Scott County stays No. 1 in boys Litratings

The Scott County High School boys basketball team kept the No. 1 ranking in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Monday.
The Cardinals (27-5) will take a 15-game winning streak into their 11th Region Tournament quarterfinal against Frankfort on Thursday.
Covington Catholic (27-5) is No. 2, followed by Trinity (28-3), Bowling Green (29-2), Fern Creek (30-2) and Ballard (25-6).
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete ratings:
|
The LITKENHOUS RATINGS
|
1.Scott County (27-5)
|
108.8
|
2.Covington Catholic (27-5)
|
105.6
|
3.Trinity (28-3)
|
105.0
|
4.Bowling Green (29-2)
|
104.1
|
5.Fern Creek (30-2)
|
103.6
|
6.Ballard (25-6)
|
101.1
|
7.Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-9)
|
97.9
|
8.Cooper (25-4)
|
97.6
|
9.Lexington Christian (22-8)
|
94.6
|
10.Hopkinsville (25-6)
|
94.4
|
11.Lexington Catholic (22-8)
|
94.0
|
12.Christian County (25-7)
|
93.9
|
13.Oldham County (26-5)
|
93.1
|
14.Knox Central (26-5)
|
92.7
|
15.South Oldham (25-5)
|
92.3
|
16.Campbell County (28-4)
|
92.3
|
17.North Hardin (23-8)
|
91.3
|
18.Southwestern (24-5)
|
91.2
|
19.Adair County (30-1)
|
90.9
|
20.Corbin (25-5)
|
90.6
|
REGION 1
|
1.Graves County
|
85.7
|
2.Paducah Tilghman
|
83.4
|
3.Marshall County
|
81.3
|
4.McCracken County
|
79.5
|
5.Mayfield
|
78.2
|
6.Calloway County
|
70.4
|
7.Murray
|
66.7
|
8.St. Mary
|
54.9
|
9.Hickman County
|
48.7
|
10.Carlisle County
|
48.6
|
11.Ballard Memorial
|
47.8
|
12.Fulton County
|
42.6
|
13.Fulton City
|
39.9
|
14.Christian Fellowship
|
27.7
|
15.Community Christian
|
21.2
|
REGION 2
|
1.Hopkinsville
|
94.4
|
2.Christian County
|
93.9
|
3.Henderson County
|
80.0
|
4.University Heights
|
79.3
|
5.Madisonville
|
71.9
|
6.Hopkins Central
|
71.3
|
7.Webster County
|
68.2
|
8.Caldwell County
|
65.5
|
9.Lyon County
|
60.3
|
10.Livingston Central
|
57.6
|
11.Dawson Springs
|
53.1
|
12.Union County
|
49.7
|
13.Trigg County
|
46.9
|
14.Crittenden County
|
45.4
|
15.Fort Campbell
|
40.7
|
REGION 3
|
1.Owensboro Catholic
|
83.8
|
2.Apollo
|
82.0
|
3.Owensboro
|
80.2
|
4.Daviess County
|
80.1
|
5.Muhlenberg County
|
76.5
|
6.Ohio County
|
75.0
|
7.Hancock County
|
71.9
|
8.Edmonson County
|
70.0
|
9.Meade County
|
69.1
|
10.Grayson County
|
67.8
|
11.Breckinridge County
|
67.4
|
12.Butler County
|
66.5
|
13.McLean County
|
52.1
|
14.Whitesville Trinity
|
50.2
|
15.Frederick Fraize
|
46.7
|
REGION 4
|
1.Bowling Green
|
104.1
|
2.Franklin-Simpson
|
90.3
|
3.Russellville
|
82.8
|
4.Warren Central
|
82.2
|
5.Greenwood
|
77.9
|
6.Clinton County
|
73.0
|
7.Barren County
|
72.5
|
8.Monroe County
|
72.4
|
9.Warren East
|
71.4
|
10.Logan County
|
67.0
|
11.Todd Central
|
63.4
|
12.Allen County
|
63.3
|
13.South Warren
|
59.0
|
14.Cumberland County
|
56.6
|
15.Glasgow
|
55.8
|
16.Russell County
|
55.7
|
17.Metcalfe County
|
35.2
|
REGION 5
|
1.North Hardin
|
91.3
|
2.Adair County
|
90.9
|
3.John Hardin
|
86.0
|
4.Bardstown
|
84.3
|
5.Taylor County
|
80.0
|
6.Larue County
|
78.9
|
7.Central Hardin
|
78.6
|
8.Elizabethtown
|
74.6
|
9.Marion County
|
72.8
|
10.Bethlehem
|
70.5
|
11.Washington County
|
67.6
|
12.Nelson County
|
65.8
|
13.Caverna
|
61.0
|
14.Green County
|
58.8
|
15.Campbellsville
|
57.4
|
16.Fort Knox
|
54.6
|
17.Hart County
|
51.9
|
18.Thomas Nelson
|
45.2
|
REGION 6
|
1.Fern Creek
|
103.6
|
2.PRP
|
90.4
|
3.Bullitt East
|
89.1
|
4.Doss
|
88.3
|
5.Valley
|
86.5
|
6.Butler
|
84.6
|
7.DeSales
|
83.2
|
8.Moore
|
80.8
|
9.Fairdale
|
74.7
|
10.Southern
|
74.0
|
11.Holy Cross
|
72.2
|
12.Jeffersontown
|
72.2
|
13.Iroquois
|
72.0
|
14.Western
|
70.8
|
15.North Bullitt
|
66.6
|
16.Bullitt Central
|
55.7
|
17.Beth Haven
|
49.1
|
18.Whitefield Academy
|
46.0
|
19.Evangel
|
29.5
|
REGION 7
|
1.Trinity
|
105.0
|
2.Ballard
|
101.1
|
3.Waggener
|
89.7
|
4.St. Xavier
|
86.0
|
5.Christian Academy
|
85.7
|
6.Eastern
|
83.6
|
7.Male
|
82.0
|
8.Central
|
78.9
|
9.Manual
|
73.4
|
10.Seneca
|
72.2
|
11.KCD
|
71.1
|
12.Atherton
|
69.6
|
13.Collegiate
|
64.1
|
14.St. Francis
|
44.8
|
15.Shawnee
|
41.8
|
16.Portland Christian
|
41.4
|
17.Brown
|
41.0
|
REGION 8
|
1.Oldham County
|
93.1
|
2.South Oldham
|
92.3
|
3.Simon Kenton
|
86.3
|
4.Walton-Verona
|
81.6
|
5.Collins
|
81.3
|
6.Spencer County
|
79.3
|
7.North Oldham
|
78.4
|
8.Anderson County
|
78.2
|
9.Gallatin County
|
75.4
|
10.Williamstown
|
73.1
|
11.Shelby County
|
70.5
|
12.Eminence
|
65.8
|
13.Grant County
|
65.8
|
14.Owen County
|
62.8
|
15.Henry County
|
61.4
|
16.Carroll County
|
59.8
|
17.Trimble County
|
47.2
|
REGION 9
|
1.Covington Catholic
|
105.6
|
2.Cooper
|
97.6
|
3.Dixie Heights
|
87.9
|
4.Newport Catholic
|
83.0
|
5.Conner
|
81.1
|
6.Erlanger Lloyd
|
77.5
|
7.Beechwood
|
77.3
|
8.Covington Holy Cross
|
76.7
|
9.Holmes
|
75.3
|
10.Ryle
|
75.0
|
11.Newport
|
74.1
|
12.Highlands
|
72.9
|
13.Boone County
|
69.9
|
14.St. Henry
|
63.6
|
15.Ludlow
|
56.7
|
16.Dayton
|
52.1
|
17.Villa Madonna
|
49.2
|
18.Bellevue
|
49.1
|
19.Heritage Academy
|
7.0
|
20.Covington Latin
|
2.1
|
REGION 10
|
1.Campbell County
|
92.3
|
2.Paris
|
85.4
|
3.Clark County
|
81.9
|
4.Scott High
|
80.1
|
5.Pendleton County
|
75.5
|
6.Mason County
|
72.4
|
7.Bracken County
|
70.3
|
8.Bourbon County
|
68.4
|
9.Harrison County
|
65.0
|
10.Montgomery County
|
63.4
|
11.Bishop Brossart
|
62.1
|
12.Nicholas County
|
60.8
|
13.Augusta
|
57.0
|
14.Robertson County
|
53.0
|
15.Calvary Christian
|
43.4
|
16.St. Patrick
|
41.7
|
17.Silver Grove
|
25.7
|
REGION 11
|
1.Scott County
|
108.8
|
2.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
97.9
|
3.Lexington Christian
|
94.6
|
4.Lexington Catholic
|
94.0
|
5.Madison Central
|
86.7
|
6.Lafayette
|
86.5
|
7.Bryan Station
|
84.6
|
8.Madison Southern
|
84.3
|
9.Henry Clay
|
83.9
|
10.Sayre
|
78.7
|
11.Woodford County
|
74.3
|
12.Franklin County
|
72.5
|
13.Tates Creek
|
70.4
|
14.Frankfort
|
63.8
|
15.Western Hills
|
59.2
|
16.Model
|
53.4
|
17.Berea
|
50.5
|
REGION 12
|
1.Southwestern
|
91.2
|
2.Pulaski County
|
87.4
|
3.Mercer County
|
86.1
|
4.Lincoln County
|
84.3
|
5.West Jessamine
|
82.4
|
6.Wayne County
|
80.6
|
7.Boyle County
|
78.8
|
8.Rockcastle County
|
78.4
|
9.Casey County
|
73.3
|
10.Somerset
|
70.6
|
11.East Jessamine
|
69.8
|
12.Danville
|
69.1
|
13.McCreary Central
|
69.1
|
14.Garrard County
|
64.9
|
15.Burgin
|
41.5
|
16.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
REGION 13
|
1.Knox Central
|
92.7
|
2.Corbin
|
90.6
|
3.North Laurel
|
89.1
|
4.South Laurel
|
87.8
|
5.Harlan County
|
84.2
|
6.Clay County
|
75.5
|
7.Whitley County
|
70.4
|
8.Jackson County
|
68.3
|
9.Barbourville
|
68.1
|
10.Lynn Camp
|
64.5
|
11.Bell County
|
63.7
|
12.Pineville
|
60.2
|
13.Harlan
|
59.3
|
14.Oneida Baptist
|
54.7
|
15.Williamsburg
|
54.0
|
16.Middlesboro
|
45.9
|
17.Red Bird
|
41.9
|
REGION 14
|
1.Perry Central
|
87.3
|
2.Knott Central
|
80.3
|
3.Letcher Central
|
75.8
|
4.Cordia
|
74.5
|
5.Powell County
|
73.0
|
6.Breathitt County
|
71.6
|
7.Estill County
|
69.6
|
8.Buckhorn
|
67.5
|
9.Wolfe County
|
66.8
|
10.Hazard
|
65.9
|
11.Leslie County
|
62.7
|
12.Jackson City
|
44.0
|
13.June Buchanan
|
37.1
|
14.Jenkins
|
33.7
|
15.Owsley County
|
32.5
|
16.Lee County
|
27.4
|
17.Riverside Christian
|
14.4
|
REGION 15
|
1.Johnson Central
|
79.0
|
2.Sheldon Clark
|
79.0
|
3.Pikeville
|
73.0
|
4.Lawrence County
|
71.8
|
5.Magoffin County
|
69.7
|
6.Belfry
|
64.2
|
7.Shelby Valley
|
63.8
|
8.South Floyd
|
62.2
|
9.East Ridge
|
62.1
|
10.Paintsville
|
61.5
|
11.Pike Central
|
59.8
|
12.Allen Central
|
52.0
|
13.Phelps
|
50.1
|
14.Prestonsburg
|
48.4
|
15.Betsy Layne
|
40.0
|
16.Piarist
|
1.0
|
REGION 16
|
1.Elliott County
|
83.4
|
2.Boyd County
|
82.5
|
3.Greenup County
|
76.1
|
4.Rowan County
|
75.9
|
5.West Carter
|
75.9
|
6.East Carter
|
69.1
|
7.Ashland Blazer
|
68.9
|
8.Russell
|
64.8
|
9.Lewis County
|
61.9
|
10.Fairview
|
60.8
|
11.Bath County
|
58.3
|
12.Morgan County
|
58.0
|
13.Fleming County
|
56.5
|
14.Raceland
|
51.7
|
15.Menifee County
|
51.0
|
16.Rose Hill
|
35.5