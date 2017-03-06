Scott County tops preseason softball Top 25

The Scott County High School softball team is No. 1 in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association’s preseason Top 25.

The Cardinals are the defending state champions and finished 36-3 last year. They received 17 of 27 first-place votes.

Madisonville-North Hopkins is No. 2, followed by McCracken County, Male and Woodford County. Other Louisville-area teams in the Top 25 are No. 8 Ballard, No. 9 Bullitt East, No. 10 Butler, No. 17 Mercy, No. 19 Holy Cross and No. 25 Assumption.

The softball regular season in Kentucky will begin Wednesday.

Here is the complete Top 25 (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Scott County (17), 2. Madisonville-North Hopkins (3), 3. McCracken County (6), 4. Male, 5. Woodford County (1), 6. East Carter, 7. Daviess County, 8. Ballard, 9. Bullitt East, 10. Butler, 11. Christian County, 12. Anderson County, 13. Owensboro Catholic, 14. Warren East, 15. East Jessamine, 16. Central Hardin, 17. Mercy, 18. South Warren, 19. Louisville Holy Cross, 20. North Laurel, 21. Union County, 22. Apollo, 23. Marshall County, 24. Ashland Blazer, 25. Assumption.

Others receiving votes (in order of votes received): Oldham County, Greenwood, Manual, Lafayette, Franklin County, Lyon County, Meade County, Harrison County, Collins, Johnson Central, Estill County, Eastern, Shelby County, Rockcastle County, Madison Central, Garrard County, South Laurel, Clark County, Boyle County, Sacred Heart, Muhlenberg County, Pikeville, Spencer County, Allen County-Scottsville, Marion County, Boone County, Calloway County, Webster County, Taylor County, Rowan County, Paris.