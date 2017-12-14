Scott Frost keeps rolling at Nebraska, lands commitment from 4-star QB Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez was committed to a program that is undergoing a coaching change. On Wednesday he left that recruiting class to join another from another traditional power undergoing a similar change.

Martinez left Tennessee’s 2018 recruiting class to join Nebraska’s, giving Scott Frost another signature recruit. Martinez is a four-star rated dual-threat quarterback directly in Frost’s own mold. The 6-foot-2 Clovis West star who gained attention with an enormous junior season in which he passed for 2,562 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 1,462 yards on the ground, with 14 more touchdowns to boot.

He missed his senior season after tearing his labrum playing basketball, but he remained a priority target for Nebraska, Tennessee and other Power 5 programs.

His decision to pick Nebraska came down to the effort that Frost and Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco put into recruiting him; Verduzco called hours after UCF’s AAC championship victory, and after coaching UCF in a bowl practice the pair were on a plane across the country on Tuesday to meet Martinez in person for an in-home recruiting pitch.

“I think it was an incredible gesture and kind of showed through their actions really how much they really felt about me and my ability to fit in their system, and how highly they thought of me,” Martinez told 247Sports. “It was important for me for them to meet my entire family. They did that and made a great impression.

“I knew Nebraska was where I wanted to play, and those were the people I wanted to play for.”

While he didn’t make his decision public on Tuesday night, Martinez said he did commit to the coaches in person, deciding he will sign on Dec. 20 and enroll in Lincoln in January.

When he gets there, Martinez will be back with a pair of coaches who connected with him in large part due to their earnest personality.

“… they’re really genuine people,” Martinez told 247Sports. “They made a great impression on my family, a great impression on me. They’re very down-to-earth, and that goes a long way for me. I’m a relationship person and it’s important to form that bond.”