Scott guard Ohmer commits to WKU basketball

Jake Ohmer, the high-scoring guard from Scott High School who became a fan favorite at last week’s boys basketball state tournament, announced Monday he has committed to Western Kentucky University.

Scott coach Steve Fromeyer confirmed the commitment of Ohmer, who announced his decision via Twitter. Fromeyer said Ohmer was offered a full scholarship.

Ohmer averaged 35.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.0 steals over three games in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 last week. He posted 41 points in a 77-65 victory over Harlan County in Wednesday’s first round, becoming just the 21st player in the Sweet 16’s 100-year history to reach at least 41 points in a game.

Ohmer had 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Saturday’s 80-79 semifinal loss to Bowling Green, which went on to beat Cooper in Sunday’s championship game.

Ohmer, a 6-foot guard who also is a standout baseball player, originally had committed to the University of the Cumberlands. WKU coach Rick Stansbury attended all three of Ohmer’s games during the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

For the season, Ohmer averaged 27.8 points and 8.4 rebounds. He shot 52.7 percent from the field, 41.6 percent (79 of 190) from 3-point range and 86 percent from the free-throw line.

Ohmer is one of two Kentucky seniors headed to WKU next season. Mr. Basketball winner and Paul Dunbar guard Taveion Hollingsworth signed with the Hilltoppers last November.

