Scott Timmer steps down as Valley Christian girls basketball coach

Scott Timmer has resigned as girls basketball coach at Chandler Valley Christian two weeks after leading the Trojans to the 3A Conference state championship.

His daughter, Megan, a senior post player, helped lead the team to a 26-3 record and a 41-40 victory over Page in the final at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

Timmer will remain at the school as assistant athletic director and a teacher.

He said he wants to be able to watch his son Zack play basketball at Valley Christian next season.

“When my older boys played in the old Metro, we played boys and girls together (on the same night),” Timmer said.

Now, in 3A, Valley Christian boys and girls don’t play back-to-back in the same gym on game nights.

“I really want to support and be at the boys games for my son Zack,” Timmer said. “The timing just fit.”

Timmer took Valley Christian to six state finals, winning three. He won more than 500 career games in 20 years.

RELATED: Valley Christian holds off Holbrook to face Page in 3A girls state final

“We’re very grateful to Scott and his dedication to Valley Christian and the girls basketball program,” Athletic Director and boys basketball coach Greg Haagsma said in a statement released by the school. “We thank him on behalf of all of the players, their families, and our community for the positive impact he has had, not just on Valley Christian, but on girls basketball in the state.”

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert