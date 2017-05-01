VIDEO: Scottie Lewis continues to show he's a special guard

Scottie Lewis, the No. 1 shooting guard in the Class of 2019, is stringing together highlight plays on the Under Armour Association circuit for Team Rio.

But Lewis is showing an understanding of the game and maturity beyond his years.

Lewis, from the Ranney School in New Jersey, has 18 reported offers and has an unofficial visit planned to Kentucky this week. Lewis will visit UK with fellow sophomore high school and AAU teammate Brian Antoine, ranked as the top combo guard.

See Lewis’ highlights from this weekend in Indianapolis