Scottsdale Coronado hires Curt LeBlanc as head football coach

Curt LeBlanc, eight years removed from being a head football coach, will take over Scottsdale Coronado’s program.

LeBlanc led Queen Creek from 2001-09, taking the Bulldogs to the state playoffs his last seven years and compiling a 65-36 record.

At Coronado, he’ll take over for Mike Olson, who resigned after going 16-12 in three seasons.

“I’m not getting any younger,” LeBlanc said about returning as a head coach.

LeBlanc, who helped out Max Ragsdale for three years at Gilbert Campo Verde, spent last year away from coaching. He teaches math at Campo Verde. He will teach math at Coronado starting next school year.

“They will get a very organized, motivated man and a builder of young men,” Ragsdale said. “He will do things the right way both in and outside the classroom. It’s Coronado’s gain and our loss here at Campo Verde.”

LeBlanc will be busy this spring beefing up his staff as he gets ready for May spring football. He and his players will look forward to a new track and new synthetic surface football field for next season.

“Coach LeBlanc has a great deal of successful experience both as a coordinator and head coach,” said Coronado Athletic Director Dave Huffine, a former football coach at Scottsdale Chaparral. “His passion for teaching and coaching came across right away and will be an ideal fit for Coronado.

“There is a lot of excitement with the massive facility upgrade with the new track and field being installed starting in a month. And with Coach LeBlanc on campus in the math department and the quality staff he has already in place, we look forward to what the future holds for the program.”

LeBlanc knows it won’t be easy competing in the same 4A Conference as state champion Scottsdale Saguaro. But he wants to help kids beyond football.

“I was proud of the consistency we had at Queen Creek,” he said. “It was a great program out there.

“Regardless of what we do on the field, it’s about doing things above and beyond football. It’s an imperative need in society.”

