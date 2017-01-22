Scottsdale Saguaro OL Sean Seawards commits to Boise State

Scottsdale Saguaro offensive guard Sean Seawards gave Boise State a commitment to play football on Sunday.

Seawards, 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, transferred from Anthem Boulder Creek to Saguaro last spring.

Coach Jason Mohns turned Seawards from a defensive tackle to offensive guard. He flourished last season next to Corey Stephens and Jax Wacaser, who have committed to Arizona State and UCLA, respectively.

RELATED: Arizona high school football commitments class of 2017

“Boise State is a great fit for Sean,” Mohns said. “Coach (Scott) Huff is a tremendous OL coach and I know he is excited to get the opportunity to develop Sean.

“He is still very new to the position and I think he has a very high ceiling for growth. I think Boise got a steal.”